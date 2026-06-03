Cries of anguish

• AEPB Task Force descends on Abuja hawkers, traders

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Officials of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) Task Force are fast becoming a major nightmare for Abuja residents. Worst hit are roadside hawkers and traders operating in “unapproved” locations which are often determined by the officials themselves.

While many members of the taskforce operate during the daytime under little or no supervision, some allegedly disgruntled elements unleash terror on roadside hawkers and traders at night in different parts of Abuja, especially within the city centre. Some FCT residents said the development reflects glaring lapses in the enforcement of environmental laws in the territory, creating opportunities for extortion, harassment and intimidation of residents, especially by fake and disengaged AEPB officials.

Some affected individuals told Daily Sun that they face extortion and harassment at the hands of taskforce officials while trying to earn legitimate livelihood. A roadside orange seller, Aminu, in the capital’s central area, said a team of task force officials confronted him and forcefully dispossessed him of his money around Bolingo Hotel Junction, at about 5:00pm on Friday, May 1, 2026.

He said: “The incident happened on the road between Churchgate and Bolingo junctions. I was just moving along the walkway with my oranges when they accosted me. They packed my oranges into their van and dragged me inside the vehicle.

“Immediately, one of them started searching my pockets and everything on me, including my phone. They found N15,000 in my pocket and took it away, yet, they refused to release my goods. I had to run after them before they eventually threw the oranges back to me after many had already spoiled.”

Fausiya Ibrahim hawks different items around Diamond Junction, Garki, said officials had dispossessed her of goods and belongings on many occasions: “Two or three men would appear in commando-style and claim to be AEPB task force officials. They would swoop on you and other hawkers and seize your goods. Because the operations usually happen at night, many motorists and passers-by do not understand what is happening.

“In some cases, they would bundle us into their vehicle or drag us a few metres away from the junction and forcefully demand money from us. They kept doing this until one day when myself and other hawkers confronted them around 9:30pm at the usual location. With the help of passers-by, we were able to overpower them.”

A food vendor in Garki Area 2, who pleaded anonymity, said she is fed up with the extortion but feels helpless because she cannot withstand the harassment and intimidation from the officials: “These people approach me virtually every day for money. If I refuse to settle them, they cause serious disruption to my business, which affects my sales for the day.

“The way they operate is that they come and perch nearby, signalling to me that they are around. They won’t come directly to my shop so as not to create a scene. Instead, they stay a few metres away waiting for the usual response from me. Once I respond positively, they leave. My worry is that they operate in different groups. Different people come to me in a single day.”

Saminu Umar, a roadside hawker at Ibro Hotel Junction, Wuse Zone 5, said he was recently forced to confront one of the officials after allegedly being extorted for several months during night operations: “Most of them are able-bodied men who present themselves as AEPB task force officials and harass, intimidate and in many cases, forcefully dispossess traders of their belongings.

“Some of them would ask us not to run and would approach us gently. They would ask us to settle them or risk arrest or confiscation of our goods. Because of fear, we hardly question their identity. But we have decided henceforth to confront them.”

A car wash operator around AYA, Asokoro, alleged that task force officials had turned them into ATM machines: “We noticed a little break in their operations recently, but suddenly some of them reappeared to harass, intimidate and extort us.

“In addition to monetary extortion, we are forced to wash their personal and official vehicles without pay. Some even bring their wives’ or colleagues’ cars for us to wash. What shocked us recently was discovering that some of them had long been disengaged from AEPB, yet they come around to extort us.”

Activities of fake task force officials

Sadly, the activities of fake task force officials are becoming increasingly alarming and destructive. Investigations revealed that a good number of those involved in such operations are fake agents who were either disengaged from service for misconduct or had exceeded their assigned responsibilities.

In the unchecked situation, some visibly disgruntled former workers, who are familiar with the daily modus operandi of AEPB, allegedly engage in illegal operations harassing, intimidating and extorting roadside traders and hawkers in the name of the agency.

In some cases, they dress in camouflage uniforms to convince their targets. Because they are familiar with AEPB enforcement operations and allegedly maintain contacts within the genuine enforcement team, they organise themselves and operate ahead of official enforcement activities.

They often obtain information from contacts within AEPB and use it to plan their operations. While they occasionally carry out isolated daytime operations on weekdays, night time operations and weekends remain their major periods of activity.

It was also gathered that criminals have infiltrated the system, taking advantage of the loose situation to perpetrate criminal acts. They snatch bags and phones while harassing and intimidating roadside traders and hawkers.

Traffic junctions and isolated streets in Abuja are reportedly their main areas of operation. Commercial sex workers, beggars and hawkers are said to be among their regular targets. Under the cover of darkness and hidden identities, they attack, intimidate and extort vulnerable persons without fear of being confronted.

At Wuse Zone 7, Abuja, a kiosk and POS operator, Imma, said: “My brother, I am in serious trouble here. Virtually every day, some people claiming to be AEPB officials come here to harass, intimidate and extort money from me. Different groups come at different times. Some in the morning, others in the afternoon.

“They would sit at one corner and signal to me. I would then send my girl to give them money. Sometimes I give them N4,000 or more. They always threaten to disrupt my business if I fail to comply. I am not happy about it. But I have no option other than to play along so I can have peace. I don’t want any disruption to my business because I would incur losses that day.”

Calls for action

FCT residents described the operation modern-day robbery. A taxi driver, Osinaka, said: “I once witnessed a roadside hawker being knocked down by a vehicle in Utako, while trying to escape from task force officials.

“He crossed the road without looking properly after spotting the task force officials. He was immediately knocked down by a fast-moving vehicle. He died instantly. What is the gain in that?

“I have also seen women hawking bananas, plantain and other fruits injure themselves while running for their lives to avoid arrest or confiscation of their goods by AEPB officials. These are people trying to survive legitimately.

“A first-time visitor to Abuja could mistake the chaos and panic caused by these chases for a riot. But as long as hawkers refuse to leave the city centre, the AEPB task teams have vowed not to relent until sanity is restored.

“The situation has created opportunities for task force officials to exploit some “stubborn” traders who insist on operating in the city centre despite repeated enforcement actions. Some hawkers and roadside traders, particularly women, allegedly offer money, favours and even sex to officials in exchange for protection or advance information about planned enforcement operations.”

He appealed to the police and FCTA authorities to adopt a more humane approach in engaging roadside traders and hawkers to ensure orderliness without abuse.

Kamarudeen Obas, urged AEPB officials to sustain efforts at protecting the FCT environment despite criticisms: “Lawlessness is increasing in the FCT. Markets are springing up at every corner unchecked. This is not good for Abuja, which is the gateway and pride of Nigeria. Beggars and thieves are everywhere at major junctions and roads.

“Roadside hawkers deface the city recklessly. Open defecation is carried out without regard for public health implications. Some homeless individuals litter public spaces and constitute nuisance at every opportunity.”