Cricket: Nigeria suffers defeat to host Rwanda

13 June 2026 12:32 am WAT

Rapheal By
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Nigeria’s Female Yellow Greens suffered a narrow two-run defeat to hosts Rwanda in the ongoing Kwibuka Women’s T20I Tournament 2026 at the Gahanga Oval in Kigali on Thursday evening, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Despite heading into the encounter on the back of an impressive performance, the Nigerian side fell just short in a closely contested match as Rwanda held their nerve to secure a dramatic victory in front of their home supporters.

The defeat means the Female Yellow Greens now have a balanced record in the tournament, having registered two victories and two defeats from their opening four matches.

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Nigeria will now shift focus to their remaining fixtures as they aim to bounce back quickly and strengthen their chances of progressing further in the competition.

The Kwibuka Tournament, held annually in Rwanda, honours the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi while promoting the growth and development of women’s cricket across Africa and beyond.

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