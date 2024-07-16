Court restrains Edo govt, others from trespassing on Obagie-Nevbuosa land

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has restrained the claimants and defendants in suit No. B/672/2023 from trespassing on land measuring approximately 200.309 hectares, as marked and delineated in survey plan No. SEA/ED/97, situated in Obagie-Nevbuosa, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State pending the hearing and determination of a substantive suit filed by Mayer Uyiekpen Ologbosere and Porticall International Farm Ltd.

The defendants include the Governor of Edo State, Edo state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Edo State.

The decision of the court presided over by Hon. Justice A. N. Erhabor followed a motion on notice brought pursuant to Order 40 (1)(2)(3) and (4) of the Edo State High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2018 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The claimants/applicants had prayed the court for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain the defendants/respondents who are Edo State governor, Edo state Attorney General/Commissioner For Justice and Edo state Commissioner For Physical Planning/Urban Development, their servants, agents, or any persons acting on their behalf or instruction, from further trespassing on the claimants’ farm complex where Coral City is about to be sited in Benin City.

Additionally, the claimants/applicants sought any other orders the court may deem fit in the circumstances of the case.

Mayer Uyiekpen Ologbosere and Porticall International Farm Ltd had approached a Benin High Court following the sudden taken over of the large expanse of their farmland with a certificate of occupancy number EDSR 14764 by the Edo State government.

The claimants/applicants had filed a 28-paragraph affidavit, Exhibits and a written address attached while the Defendants/Respondents filed a 7-paragraph counter affidavit and a written address attached.

Consequently, the court stated that the affidavits from both parties are highly contentious, even combative and added that restraining one side in the matter may send a wrong signal that the matter has been decided against the party so restrained.

The court however restrained both parties in the suit, their agents, servants and anyone acting on their authority and promised to give the matter an accelerated hearing for peace and order.

Meanwhile, the court has issued a Notice of Consequence of Disobedience to the Order of Court to the General Manager of the Coral City Office, the Managing Director of Edo Geographic Information Service, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Edo State, the Managing Director of Hartland Construction Company Limited, the Managing Director of Sterling Bank PLC, and the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

In a notice sighted by reporters in Benin City and signed by the court registrar, the court said “Take Notice that unless you obey the directions contained in this order, you would be guilty of contempt of court and would be liable to be committed to prison “.