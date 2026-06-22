Court judgment: SERAP demands refund of N110bn spent on lawmakers’ vehicles, allowances

22 June 2026 3:30 am WAT

Fred Ezeh By
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SERAP

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the recovery of N110 billion spent on vehicles and support allowances for members of the National Assembly, following a Federal High Court judgment that declared the expenditure unlawful.

SERAP in a statement that was also shared on its verified X account, insisted that lawmakers should not be allowed to retain benefits obtained from conduct that has been judicially determined to be illegal, insisting that there must be consequences and full restitution for the breach of constitutional and statutory obligations.

The organisation also urged the leadership of the National Assembly to institutionalise public hearings on its budget during every budget cycle and proactively publish detailed budgetary and expenditure information to enhance transparency, strengthen public confidence and promote meaningful public participation in the budgeting process.

The demand followed a judgment delivered by Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1606/2023, which held that the National Assembly’s expenditure of N40bn on 465 vehicles for lawmakers and N70bn in support allowances for newly elected members breached procurement laws, constitutional obligations and the public trust.

SERAP said the court’s findings make it imperative for the authorities to ensure accountability and recover public funds unlawfully expended.

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“Flowing from Justice Bogoro’s judgment, there must be consequences and full restitution for the lawmakers’ failure to comply with their constitutional and statutory obligations, particularly in relation to the unlawful expenditure of the N110 billion, as found by the court,” the organisation said.

SERAP thus argued that allowing lawmakers to retain benefits derived from unlawful and unconstitutional expenditure would be inconsistent with the constitutional duty to combat corruption and abuse of power.

“No public official should be permitted to retain benefits obtained through conduct that has been judicially determined to be unlawful,” the organisation stated.

It maintained that enforcing the judgment and recovering the funds would reinforce accountability in public office and restore public confidence in democratic institutions.

Justice Bogoro had ruled that the expenditure failed to comply with due process requirements and statutory procurement standards, while directing the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that future procurements and public spending strictly adhere to the principles of transparency, accountability and value for money.

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