Coup trial: How I was misled by Col. Ma’aji – Umoru, 4th defendant

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Proceedings in the trial of six suspects accused of plotting to overthrow President Tinubu’s administration continued, with the court previewing the recorded video statement of the fourth defendant, Zekeri Umoru, an employee in the maintenance department at the Presidential Villa working with Julius Berger Nigeria.

In the video, Umoru narrated how his contact with individuals later identified as key figures in the case began in May 2025 through the third defendant, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, attached to the Presidential Clinic.

He told investigators that Ibrahim introduced him to a man named Hassan Mohammed, whom he later identified as Colonel Mohammed “Ma’aji”, under the guise of offering him electrical work at a building under construction.

Umoru said he initially believed Ma’aji was a civilian businessman after receiving money transfers bearing his name.

The witness recounted several instances in which he received money from Colonel Ma’aji, sometimes in Ibrahim’s presence. He also described repeated visits by Ma’aji and another associate, Usman, whom he later discovered to be military personnel.

He told the court that during one meeting at a location identified as “Tiger Bar”, Ma’aji gave between N100,000 and N120,000 to him and his associates after buying drinks and asking about their professions.

A more significant transaction, according to the video, took place on 24 September 2025, when Ma’aji allegedly handed him a “Ghana Must Go” bag containing cash. Umoru said he deposited the money at a Zenith Bank branch, where it was counted as N8.8 million.

He further testified that the following day, he and Ibrahim met Ma’aji again, during which an additional N2 million was given, with instructions that Ibrahim would later brief him on further details.

Umoru told investigators that he later became uneasy over the steady flow of money and pressed Ibrahim for an explanation.

According to him, Ibrahim claimed that Ma’aji was unhappy with the state of the country and was planning to “sanitize the government”, allegedly with the support of unnamed associates described as “boys”.

He further alleged that Ibrahim suggested a plan involving an ambulance driver to facilitate access into the Presidential Villa, with expectations of financial gain.

However, Umoru maintained in the video that he was unaware of any concrete plan and insisted he never knowingly took part in any plot.

The witness also described an incident in which he escorted Usman into the Presidential Villa. He said security personnel at the gate did not question them after he indicated that the visitor was there to see him.

He said he later found Usman taking photographs in his office and warned him against it.

Throughout the recorded interview, Umoru denied any knowledge of a coup plot, insisting that he had been misled by Ibrahim.

He said he would have distanced himself from Ma’aji had he known he was a military officer or had any intention beyond business dealings.

Umoru also expressed regret, apologising to his employers and affirming his support for President Tinubu’s administration.

The court also viewed a separate video involving an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Imam Kassim Goni, who said he relocated to Karu in Abuja after fleeing insurgency in Maiduguri.

Goni, who denied any involvement in the coup plot, told investigators that he received funds from Colonel Ma’aji strictly for prayers and charitable purposes, including requests for spiritual intervention following alleged setbacks in promotion.

He maintained that all cash received was tied to religious activities, not political or military objectives.

However, investigators in the video pointed to discrepancies between his claims and financial records, indicating that funds had been transferred to him as early as March 2023, months before the alleged promotion issues he referenced.

Additional records showed transactions running into millions of naira, including an N10 million transfer in October 2024.

The prosecution suggested that discussions referenced in the videos, including remarks about gaining access and acquiring “work tools”, raised concerns about a broader scheme, though both individuals denied any knowledge of a coup plot.

Following the preview of the video, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, informed the court that the recording of the sixth defendant was on a different device and had been given to counsel to the sixth defendant, Michael Numa, SAN. Responding, Numa told the court he had just received the video exhibits of his client and needed more time to study them.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the matter until 11, 12 and 13 May for continuation of trial.