Controversies cost me good opportunities –Ashmusy

By Rita Okoye

Popularly known as Ashmusy, Amarachi Amusi has carved a distinct niche for herself as one of Nigeria’s most recognisable digital creators. From captivating millions with her skits and online content to building successful businesses and stepping boldly into Nollywood, the multi-award-winning entrepreneur has continued to evolve while staying true to her brand.

In this interview with Saturday Sun, she opens up about her acting journey, handling controversies, balancing business with fame, and the new projects shaping her next chapter.

You’ve established a strong online presence and achieved a lot. At what point did you decide to add acting to your resume?

I’ve always wanted to act since 2010, or even before then. But as a starter and an upcoming talent, I had to finish school, go through auditions, and deal with all the casting hurdles. Eventually, I got into content creation instead of acting because I could control my own timing there, unlike in acting.

So I decided to fully return to acting as I approached my 30s. I started moving back into acting a year or two ago, around 2024 and 2025. So I’m still literally just starting when it comes to acting.

How would you describe your journey into Nollywood so far?

I’m not exactly new, but I’m not old in the industry either. So far, I haven’t had much experience, but I know I’m fully ready for it. I know I still have a lot of passion to explore in acting. Back in the day, there was a lot of humiliation and harassment for newcomers. But now it’s better, which is one of the reasons I first moved into content creation, to make things easier while becoming known in another space. So far, it hasn’t been bad. It has actually been good. It can be very stressful, tiring and time-consuming, but it’s fulfilling because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.

Which Nollywood actors or filmmakers would you like to work with in the future?

I’d love to work with Funke Akindele.

With your large following, how do you stay genuine while managing the pressure to maintain a certain image online?

Yes, we feel that pressure sometimes because we’re all human. But at the same time, I’m very true to myself. When you see me, you’ll know I’m a free-spirited, outspoken and genuine person. I’m just the way I am, and it’s hard for me to pretend or fake anything. People can easily tell. I don’t really know how to bend under pressure; I literally stay true to myself. I think that comes naturally, as well as from being extremely focused. When you’re focused enough, distractions don’t become your focus.

How do you handle criticism or trolling from social media users?

It gets really tiring and tough sometimes. But there are different types of criticism. The lies and false accusations, I can ignore because they hold no value. But the ones that may carry some truth, even if twisted or based on misconceptions, or the ones that hurt emotionally, those can affect me. I’ll feel it, but I’d rather stay silent. Most times, I stay quiet because after a while, it dies down. I’ve accepted that this comes with being in the spotlight. Every career has its pros and cons, and this is just part of the journey. So I try to hold my head high regardless.

Besides acting and influencing, how are you managing your other businesses, especially as a realtor?

I’m someone who believes strongly in structure. Put structure in your company and your space. Hire the right people who are strong in areas where you may be weak. Everyone should know their job descriptions, when to do what, and when to be in the right place. With that, you can have up to a hundred companies running and still have everything functioning properly, with structure, a good team, and proper work-life balance.

Can you tell us more about your other business ventures?

I have a beauty line, which many people already know about. I also have a couple of other beauty-related businesses, most of which are anonymous because I prefer to keep them private. My real estate venture is something people already know about, and I hold it very special, so I don’t really need to say too much about it.

What does the Ashmusy brand represent today?

It represents growth, resilience, impact and originality. Growth because people have watched me grow over time; resilience because no matter how many times I fall, I always rise again; impact because whatever I do—whether through content, business or conversations- leaves people feeling something, remembering something or learning something; and originality, because no matter what has happened, I’ve remained true to myself all the way.

How do you stay relevant in such a fast-changing digital space?

I’ve stayed relevant by staying consistent with my content. Whether times are good or bad, whether I’m tired or strong, I always put something out there.

Consistency is hard, but it matters. Beyond consistency, creativity matters too. Trends change, so you have to evolve. If people get tired of one style of content, you create something new. Keep changing, keep bringing fresh ideas, and stay consistent.

Are you the first daughter in your family; How has that experience been?

Yes, I am, and I’ve said that many times. It’s not easy at all, but I’m grateful to God for giving me that position. It comes with a lot of responsibility, and I think that’s one of the reasons I’m such a hardworking person. It has shaped me into a strong hustler who always wants to keep pushing.

Would you consider taking on that role again if given the opportunity?

Yes, I would. I believe I was born to lead. I was born to be a queen; however you want to put it. I can’t imagine a life where I’m anything less than that. I’m used to it already, so I’d be honoured if God gave me that opportunity again.

What is a common misconception people have about you that you’d like to clear up?

A lot of people say, ‘Oh, she lies,’ and I think that’s because they sometimes take my exaggerations, jokes and playful personality too seriously. I might post AI content and make it obvious that it’s just a cruise, but people twist it into something else. I’m naturally playful, and I like telling stories. Sometimes storytellers exaggerate or spice things up. I do admit I blurred the line between my personality and my brand. There should be boundaries because not everything friends understand translates the same way online. I wasn’t handed a manual. I was being myself and figuring things out. But I’ve learned a lot, and I’m still learning.

Do controversies impact your opportunities as an influencer or do they sometimes increase your visibility?

I think the days when controversy automatically increased visibility are gone. Personally, I don’t chase clout or stress over visibility anymore because I’ve passed that stage. It does affect opportunities sometimes. It has cost me important things I would have loved to gain. But I’m very optimistic. I believe whatever is meant for me will come to me sooner or later. Setbacks pass, and blessings eventually come.

What changes would you like to see in the Nigerian entertainment industry?

Sometimes there’s too much grouping and cliques; this person is my friend, that person isn’t. I’d love to see more support and more openness to collaboration.

Nigerians are incredibly talented, creative and intelligent. Imagine what we could do if we came together more often. We would create magic. It hurts sometimes because everyone is focused on their own growth and their own circles, but I truly believe our impact would be even greater if we collaborated more.

What keeps you grounded despite fame, attention and career pressures?

I’m a home girl and very family-oriented. I always remember where I come from. And of course, God’s direction, grace and strength keep me grounded. I know who I am and where I come from. I don’t get carried away by flashy things. I stay focused on my work and my goals.

Do you have any new projects you’re excited about?

Yes, I’m excited about a new project called Women Who Build. It was created to encourage, motivate and support women who are trying to build something meaningful for themselves and grow on their own terms. I’m a strong advocate for that. I also have real estate projects and business ventures in the works, which will be announced soon. And of course, my movies are coming too. They’re going to be amazing. Everyone should watch out, subscribe and stay tuned for my movies and everything else coming on Ashmusy TV.