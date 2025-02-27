By Chinenye Anuforo

A wave of consumer backlash has erupted following MultiChoice’s announcement of yet another price increase for its DStv and GOtv subscription services set to take effect on March 1, 2025.

Leading the charge against the hike is the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), which has vehemently condemned the move and criticized the nation’s regulatory bodies.

“We are totally appalled by this recent hike and we reject it. We view it as a reflection of the company’s insensitivity to the plights of our members,” stated Sina Bilesanmi, National President of ATCIS.

He accused MultiChoice of exploiting Nigerian consumers, particularly during a period of economic hardship.

ATCIS has also directed its ire towards the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), accusing them of failing to adequately protect consumer interests.

“The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) should rise up to its responsibilities,” Bilesanmi asserted, highlighting a perceived lack of regulatory oversight.

The FCCPC has, however, taken action. The agency has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to explain its proposed subscription price increase.

The FCCPC, through their representatives, have stated that they have serious concerns about the recurring unilateral price increases, and that they are concerned about potential market dominance abuse, and perceived anti-competitive practices in the pay-TV industry.

MultiChoice has attributed the price increase to rising operational costs, citing economic factors such as inflation and currency devaluation. However, consumer advocacy groups like ATCIS argue that these increases are excessive and unjustified.

ATCIS is now calling for a mass boycott of MultiChoice services, urging Nigerians to reject what they perceive as exploitative pricing.

The organization continues to advocate for “Pay-As-You-Go” or “Pay-Per-View” options, which they believe would offer consumers greater flexibility and value.

The situation remains tense, with consumers and advocacy groups demanding greater accountability and fairer pricing from MultiChoice and a more proactive regulatory stance from the NBC and FCCPC.