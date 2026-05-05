From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has lifted the curfew in Amasiri community, Afikpo Local Government Area.

The government also reopened schools, hospitals and markets in the community.

The community was completely shut down by the state government over two months ago following the crisis between it, Okporojo, Oso Edda in Edda LGA and Akpoha, Afikpo LGA, which led to the beheading of four persons, with property worth millions of naira destroyed.

Governor Francis Nwifuru met with security chiefs in the state yesterday in his office at the Centenary City, Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital, over Amasiri issues.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, E. Y. Kolawole, State Security Director, Department of State Services (DSS), said the curfew imposed on Amasiri community would be lifted 100 per cent.

She further said that minimal deployment of security agencies would still be present in the troubled community to sustain peace in the area.

“Also, the names of those involved in the crime who have not been apprehended are going to be declared wanted,” she said.

Also speaking, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ben Odo, said the government has decided to change its plan from delisting Amasiri Development Centre from the list of the 64 development centres in the state, following the remorse shown by the community and its acceptance by Okporojo and Akpoha communities, as well as appeals by founding fathers and the elders’ council in the state.

“We had persuasion from the founding fathers, from the elders’ council, to reject the bill removing Amasiri Development Centre from the 64 development centres that we have in Ebonyi State.

“Consequently, the government has rejected the bill and has sent a memo to the House of Assembly showing its rejection because of the persuasion of the founding fathers, the elders’ council and, above all, in the interest of justice.

“So, Amasiri Development Centre has been restored and we now have a complete 64 development centres,” he stated.