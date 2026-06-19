Commentator suspended after error in New Zealand v Iran game

A 2026 World Cup commentator has been suspended pending an investigation after their ‘unacceptable’ error in the match between Iran and New Zealand.

Iran and New Zealand played out one of the most entertaining matches of the World Cup so far at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The two sides went into the break level at 1-1 after Ramin Rezaeian cancelled out Elijah Just’s opener. Just gave his side the lead once more in the second half, only for Iran to equalise for a second just courtesy of Mohammad Mohebi.

There were no further goals as the two nations shared the spoils.

Turkish broadcaster Murat Ekrem Cimen was suspended from his World Cup duties following the match in Inglewood.

Cimen, who boasts more than 30 years in broadcasting, confused the two sides in the opening stages of the encounter.

For around four minutes, Cimen muddled up the identities of both teams and incorrectly identified the wrong players on the pitch. That is despite Iran playing in white and New Zealand dressed in black.

Footage of his errors went viral on social media, with many baffled as to how he could make such a massive blunder.