From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Comic actor and social media content creator Emmanuel Uchegbu, popularly known as HOME TV, has strongly condemned what he describes as segregation against South East-based artistes, actors, and social media content creators by entertainment firms based in Lagos and Abuja.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, Uchegbu accused Lagos and Abuja-based entertainment companies of deliberately refusing to award ambassadorial deals to actors and content creators who are performing well but are based in the South East region.

Uchegbu said that, apart from real estate deals, firms in Lagos and Abuja intentionally deny major actors and influential social media content creators ambassadorial deals, even when they outperform those selected, simply because they operate from Lagos and Abuja.

The comic actor stated that most entertainment firms automatically disqualify talented South East-based artistes, actors, and social media content creators from even applying for endorsement and ambassadorial deals solely because they are not based in Lagos or Abuja.

Uchegbu said: “We must condemn in strong terms this copious and deliberate marginalization of the South East-based artistes, actors, and social media content creators from bagging ambassadorial and endorsement deals from Abuja and Lagos-based firms.

“In short, one of the criteria is that no South East-based artiste, actor, or content creator is qualified to bid for ambassadorial and endorsement deals. Once you are operating from the South East region, you are disqualified no matter how talented or influential you are.

“The only crime is your operational base. They don’t consider what you bring to the table. Once you are operating from the South East, they disqualify you from even bidding for any reputable endorsement deal or ambassadorial signing except for real estate companies.

“This is highly unfair and against the principles of fairness and justice. Merit is not supposed to be sacrificed on the altar of tribalism. Merit and competence should be the watchwords. The South East is part and parcel of Nigeria. Where actors, artistes, and content creators operate from shouldn’t be the main thing. What should be played up is competence.

“South East-based artistes, actors, and social media influential content creators are bigger than being considered only for real estate companies’ adverts, endorsement, and ambassadorial deals. Equal opportunities, rights, and privileges should be given to all in this industry irrespective of where they operate from.”