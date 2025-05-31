From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has read the riot act against outdoor advert practitioners who do not maintain their boards, saying such act will no longer be tolerated in the state.

On Wednesday, a gigantic commercial bill board collapsed in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia, resulting in the death of one person and injuring of many others.

The cause of the incident was attributed to structural faulty foundation of the bill board.

The warning was giving by the Managing Director and chief executive officer, Abia state Structures for Signage and Advertisment Agency (ABSSAA) Hon (Mrs) Victoria Dibumma Onwubiko while inspecting the site of the incident.

Onwubiko said to prevent future occurance, henceforth, Government through the Agency, will put measures in place that will ensure poles, especially uni poles must be erected following the standard rules and specifications.

Onwubiko who described the incident as unfortunate, reiterating Government’s readiness not only to off set all the medical bills of the injured, but also to put in place other logistics that will see to the quick recovery of the victims.

She sympathized with the victims of the unfortunate accident that took place at the Salad Market Junction, along the Aba-Owerri Road.

The ABSSAA boss also visited Abia State Teaching Hospital, Aba where the victims were receiving treatment and assured them that every thing humanly possible will be done to ensure their quick recovery.