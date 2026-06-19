COAS unveils special package against banditry, terrorism

Nigerian Army has introduced the “Exercise RESTORE HOPE” special training package to produce combat-ready soldiers capable of decisively confronting banditry, terrorism, and other asymmetric threats across the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu stated this at the graduation ceremony of the special force recruits of the 90 Regular Recruits Intake at the Depot Nigerian Army Training School, Dogarawa, Zaria, yesterday.

The army chief said the recruits, the first set to undergo the “Restore Hope” training, would strengthen counterterrorism efforts and the fight against other threats to national security.

He said the training was conceived from lessons drawn from ongoing military operations and the changing nature of security threats confronting the country.

According to him, conventional military approaches alone can no longer effectively address the challenges posed by terrorists, bandits, and other non-state actors.

“The security challenges confronting Nigeria today are volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous.

“The era of applying conventional responses to unconventional threats is behind us.

“What we require, and what we are building, is a force that is agile, professional, technologically aware, and morally grounded,” he said.

The COAS explained that the curriculum was reviewed to focus on counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations, intelligence-led missions, marksmanship, emerging technologies, and civil-military relations.

He said the objective was to ensure that newly recruited soldiers were prepared from the outset for the realities of modern military operations.

Shaibu said the “Restore Hope” concept integrated advanced infantry skills with specialised competencies required to dismantle terrorist networks, combat banditry, and support efforts to restore peace in affected communities.

The army chief added that beyond battlefield success, the training also emphasised professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights.

He told the recruits that they had been trained to apply force decisively when required, but cautioned them to exercise restraint when necessary.

“You have been prepared not only to win battles but also to restore stability and hope to communities affected by conflict,” he said.

Shaibu urged the recruits to remain disciplined, loyal, and committed to protecting Nigerians, stressing that public trust was critical to achieving lasting security.

He assured personnel of continued support from Army Headquarters through improved operational effectiveness, troop welfare, and logistics sustainability.

Earlier, Maj.-Gen. Ahmadu-Bello Mohammed, Commandant of Depot NA, Zaria, said the ceremony was organised to mark the completion of training activities for the 90 Regular Recruits Intake.

The commandant said the 90 Regular Recruits Intake commenced training on Jan. 21 and would formally pass out on June 20 after completing the prescribed training programme.

The commandant disclosed that 6,001 recruits commenced training at the institution, while 5,876 recruits successfully completed the programme and were due to participate in the passing-out parade (POP).