By Seyi Babalola

Bayern Munich showed no compassion to amateurs Auckland City at the Club World Cup on Sunday, defeating the New Zealanders 10-0 in their first game, with Jamal Musiala scoring a hat-trick off the bench in the second half.

Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise, Sacha Boey and Thomas Mueller all scored for the German champions in Group C, which also included Boca Juniors and Benfica.

Harry Kane started but didn’t get on the scoresheet before being replaced just after the hour mark by Musiala, who netted his three goals in the space of 18 minutes towards the end.

“We have to remain modest but it was important to be able to say that we took the game seriously,” said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

“It was a good first match at the tournament, but of course challenges are going to grow and it’s going to become more difficult.”