From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB ) has described the closure of the terrorism charge against its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the court on Thursday as vindication to what it termed “a defeat for government, a full blown indictment of the judicial process”.

Highlighting the proceedings he said “Despite the courtroom being governed by restrictive reporting rules, it is a matter of public record that the last prosecution witness PW5-EEE, a supposed intelligence officer collapsed under the weight of cross-examination by the very excellent Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN.

“The witness was evasive, contradictory, and pathetically unprepared. So damning was his performance that even the prosecution’s lead counsel, Awomolo SAN, had to caution him in open court. Justice Omotosho was visibly exasperated and at several points compelled the witness to answer basic yes or no questions he was deliberately evading.

“The government’s last gasp effort at propping up this collapsed case was a laughable attempt to blame Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for the ENDSARS protests a grassroots youth-led movement that began in Ughelli, Delta State”. Powerful said.

He further accused the Federal Government of attempt to indict Kanu in the Endsars protest by Nigerians.

“According to PW5-EEE, the nationwide protest against police brutality was incited by Kanu’s broadcasts, and the government now claims absurdly that he was its mastermind. This desperate narrative is not just intellectually bankrupt; it is morally obscene.

Powerful also added that from the cross-examinations of the DSS witness the group observed that “No evidence of the so-called 200 security operatives allegedly killed in the South East was presented, no names, no ranks,no stations no death certificates , not a single human being was tied to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Yet this phantom claim continues to dominate media headlines, dutifully amplified by government-fed platforms masquerading as journalism.

“The assessment report purportedly tying IPOB to security breaches was not even produced in 2020 when these incidents supposedly happened. It was fabricated only this month June 2025, a staggering admission of falsification that should provoke outrage from every decent human being.

“The autopsy reports and coroner’s certificates were unsigned, unverifiable and riddled with forgeries. The unnamed persons who “discovered” these phantom bodies were conveniently absent from the entire prosecution case. This is not law it is fiction.

“We are forced to ask: Why has the Nigerian press continued to ignore these courtroom bombshells? Why are media houses quick to publish every accusation made by the DSS or the prosecution, yet remain mute when those very accusations crumble under scrutiny in open court?

“The answer is simple: there is a concerted effort to shield the public from the truth. But the Nigerian public is not helpless. The full proceedings of this trial including witness testimonies, cross-examinations, and exhibits are matters of public record.

“We encourage every Nigerian and members of the international community to file applications for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the daily proceedings and see for themselves the shocking collapse of the government’s case.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a man of peace. He is not on trial for violence. He is on trial for daring to speak truth to power and for demanding justice for a long-oppressed people. The government’s case against him is not just weak ,it is a monument to state-sponsored falsehood.

“History will record those who stood by while injustice was clothed in the garments of legality. It will also remember those who rose to expose it”. Powerful stated.