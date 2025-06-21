From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has described the closure of the terrorism charge against its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the court on Thursday, as a vindication to what it termed, “a defeat for government, a full blown indictment of the judicial process”.

In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful said: “Despite the courtroom being governed by restrictive reporting rules, it is a matter of public record that the last prosecution witness, PW5-EEE, an intelligence officer collapsed under the weight of cross-examination by Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN.

“The witness was evasive, contradictory, and pathetically unprepared. So damning was his performance that even the prosecution’s lead counsel, Awomolo SAN, had to caution him in open court. Justice Omotosho was visibly exasperated and at several points compelled the witness to answer basic yes or no questions he was deliberately evading.

“The government’s last gasp effort at propping up this collapsed case was a laughable attempt to blame Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for the EndSARS protests, a grassroots youth-led movement that began in Ughelli, Delta State.”

He further accused the federal government of an attempt to indict Kanu in the EndSARS protest by Nigerians.

“According to PW5-EEE, the nationwide protest against police brutality was incited by Kanu’s broadcasts, and the government now claims absurdly that he was its mastermind. This desperate narrative is not just intellectually bankrupt; it is morally obscene.

Powerful also added that from the cross-examinations of the DSS witness, the group observed that: “No evidence of the so-called 200 security operatives allegedly killed in the South East was presented, no names, no ranks, no stations, no death certificates, not a single human being was tied to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Yet this phantom claim continues to dominate media headlines, dutifully amplified by government-fed platforms.”