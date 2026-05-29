From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

A cleric in Benue State, Rev. Jesse Tsekeh, has decried the worsening insecurity affecting school children in Nigeria, saying Children’s Day celebrations remain incomplete while many children are still held captive by kidnappers across the country.

Rev. Tsekeh, who spoke at the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, lamented that while some children are being celebrated with gifts, songs and laughter, others are trapped in fear and uncertainty far away from their homes and classrooms.

According to him, the growing wave of school abductions has turned schools, once regarded as safe places for learning and hope, into centres of fear for many families.

He said: “Today is set aside to celebrate children, their innocence, dreams and potential. But while many children enjoy the celebration, others are missing from their classrooms and homes. They are held captive by kidnappers, far from the safety and joy every child deserves. This reality forces us to ask a painful question: how can we truly celebrate when some of our children are still in danger?”

He noted that parents now send their children to school with anxiety, unsure if they would return safely at the end of the day.

He cited the Federal Ministry of Education’s recent report which puts Nigeria’s out-of-school children at about 15 million, attributing a significant part of the crisis to insecurity and attacks on schools.

Rev. Tsekeh, who spoke from Jato-Aka in Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, said the abduction of school children leaves lasting emotional and psychological trauma on victims, families and communities, adding that many rescued children struggle to concentrate in school while others remain missing.

He further observed that enrollment in schools, especially among girls, has dropped sharply in areas affected by kidnappings and violent attacks.

He argued that, “When children are taken from school, it is not just their future that is stolen, but the future of the entire nation. A country cannot develop when its young people are kept out of classrooms by fear.”

The cleric called on the government at all levels to strengthen security around schools, ensure swift response to threats and bring perpetrators of kidnappings to justice.

He said: “If we want to celebrate Children’s Day with sincerity, the safety of every child must become a national priority. The government should strengthen security around schools, ensure a quick response to threats and bring kidnappers to justice.”

He also urged parents, community leaders and religious bodies to work together in protecting schools and speaking out against violence saying, “No child should have to choose between learning and staying alive. Until every child is safe and back in school, our celebration will remain incomplete.”