Church, shop robbers busted in Delta, stolen equipment recovered

From Joe Obukata Ogbodu, Warri

Several pieces of equipment valued in the millions of naira, reportedly stolen from electronic stores and churches within the Okuokoko community, Okpe Local Government Area, and Warri, have been recovered by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The recovery came after the police busted a burglary syndicate operating within Warri and its environs with the arrest of members of the notorious gang specialising in the robbery of solar shops, electronic stores, and churches.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, said the arrest followed an investigation into a reported armed robbery incident in Okuokoko community by operatives of Orerokpe Division.

He said four armed men operating in a gold-coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number EFR-118 XB had invaded a solar shop, held a sales representative at gunpoint, tied her with rope, and carted away solar batteries, inverters, phones, and other equipment valued at about N15 million.

Acting on the report and other related complaints from churches and business owners, he said operatives launched an intelligence-led operation targeting the syndicate responsible for the series of robberies.

Edafe said the breakthrough came on 26 April 2026 at about 09:00 hrs, when the sales representative identified two of the suspects in Osubi.

According to the police spokesman, upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer of Orerokpe Division immediately mobilised operatives to the scene, leading to the arrest of one Ajeh Zephaniah, 28, and Anthony Okoro, 32, both residents of Osubi.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crimes and identified other gang members known simply as Elvis and Ochuko, who are currently at large.

Edafe said the suspects also named some receivers of the stolen items, leading to the arrest of one Arinze Ezisi of Okumagba Avenue, Warri, and Chinonso Valentine of Eboh Road, Warri.

The police image-maker said further investigation led to the recovery of the gold-coloured Toyota Sienna used for the operations, while searches conducted on the suspects’ residences and shops, based on duly executed search warrants, resulted in the recovery of solar batteries, inverters, charge controllers, solar panels, televisions, electrical wires, cameras, church musical equipment, and other suspected stolen property.

The suspects were also allegedly responsible for several church robberies within Warri and Osubi, where musical and solar equipment valued at about N80 million was stolen, he disclosed.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, in his remarks, commended the operatives for the breakthrough and assured members of the public that efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members and recover the firearms used in the operations.

He urged residents to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information.