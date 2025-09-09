Nigeria and Fulham winger, Samuel Chukwueze has declared with confidence that the Super Eagles will book their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite their stuttering qualifying campaign, Soccernet.ng reports.

The three-time African champions have endured a rocky journey so far. They managed just three points from their opening four matches, leaving their hopes in jeopardy.

However, since the arrival of Malian coach Eric Chelle, fortunes have begun to shift. Nigeria have collected seven points from their last three fixtures, including Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Rwanda in Uyo.

That resurgence has lifted the Super Eagles from fifth to third in Group C, though the challenge remains daunting.

Nigeria sit on 10 points, six behind group leaders South Africa, who top the table with 16. Only victory against Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein today will keep their qualification hopes alive.

Despite the pressure, Chukwueze is adamant the team has what it takes to deliver.

“South Africa is a strong team. They have a good team as well,” Chukwueze told the NFF media team.

“They are first in the group but we are Nigerians and we have a good team also. So, we can compete with them. By the grace of God I think we will win and get a good result here.

“The most important thing is for us to come here and win. We are really focused on that. We will be at the World Cup. It’s 100 percent sure. We all just need all Nigerians’ support. It’s not one person rooting for us.

“But it’s up to us to make it. I believe in this team. We have so many great talents. And we have to qualify. That’s the most important thing.”

Nigeria’s head-to-head record offers a glimmer of encouragement. In 16 previous meetings with Bafana Bafana, the Super Eagles have won eight and lost only twice, with six draws. Notably, they have never lost to South Africa on South African soil.

Chelle’s men must now call on history, talent, and resolve to carve out a result that would reignite their push for the expanded 2026 World Cup, set to host 48 nations across the United States, Canada and Mexico.