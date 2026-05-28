China, India hold 35th meeting of working mechanism on border affairs

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Hou Yanqi, and the Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sujit Ghosh, on May 27, 2026, co-chaired the 35th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs in Beijing.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China said representatives of government agencies responsible for foreign affairs, national defence, internal affairs, and immigration affairs from both countries attended the meeting.

“Both sides conducted constructive dialogue in a practical and friendly atmosphere and acknowledged that the border area maintained lasting peace and tranquillity,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The Chinese government further said that, in order to implement the consensus reached during the 24th Round of Talks between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question, the two sides held discussions on boundary delimitation, border management, mechanism development, and cross-border communication and cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels, preserve peace and tranquillity in the border area, and actively prepare for the 25th Round of Talks between the Special Representatives of China and India on the boundary question.