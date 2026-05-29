From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim has called a cultural shift towards positive masculinity and early gender partnership in Nigerian schools. She made the call at the Federal Government’s 2026 Children’s Day celebration on Wednesday.

“Inclusivity starts from now and I want every Nigerian child to see the opposite sex as a partner in progress,” the minister told thousands of children, parents and officials gathered in Abuja. “Let the boys get used to having the girls around and let the girls get

used to having the boys as partners in progress and prosperity with the boys. This is my charge to all of you, let’s begin to cultivate positive masculinity from now. It is not when you get to the chambers (National Assembly and State Assemblies) that they will say equal opportunities, let it start now from the classroom.”

Framing the appeal as both practical and patriotic, she said children have a vital role in nation building and must be raised to be law abiding, forward thinking and collaborative. “In building this nation, everybody has their roles to play; even the children have their roles.

They have the responsibility to be good children, law abiding, forward thinking and progressive when it comes to the Nigerian project. Today, we celebrate you so that tomorrow you can celebrate Nigeria and celebrate yourselves,” she said.

The minister repeatedly stressed that the government values children and is investing in reforms and platforms to ensure they can compete globally. “I want you to know that the Nigerian child is valued, we adore you, we are cheering you because your future’s so bright,” she said. “A lot of work is underway, I don’t have to say it. I’m sure over the course of the celebration, we have been able to reiterate the ongoing reforms even for the Nigerian child. From the strengthening of the legal instruments, to creating enabling platforms for the Nigerian child to compete, we’ve always competed globally, but we need to be able to compete better.”

Highlighting the day’s events that underscored the ministry’s inclusive message, she recounted a programme that moved from policy discussion to public celebration. “We started with the press conference where we highlighted the theme. The theme is all about inclusivity, no child will be left behind. We went on to the care-givers forum, so that we can highlight the agenda around our national care policy, the first of its kind in Nigeria. This is in line with global practice and as mandated by His Excellency, Mr President.”

The minister celebrated the First Lady’s role in the day’s activities and praised initiatives that reached children across the spectrum.

“After that, our mother, the mother of the nation, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, hosted 1,000 children at the Presidential Villa. It was a showcase of excellence, a showcase of our present and the future. We saw the Nigerian children in their element and Her Excellency in her generous nature gave a lot of gifts to the children. We had children

from the orphanage and various schools, including those from the school of the deaf and blind, present in that party.”

She also highlighted sports and cultural events as platforms for children to flourish.

“We went on to watch our boys play football, the novelty match, because our children are talented, be it in sports, creative sector or even in the digital space; our children will excel regardless.”

Recalling personal memories of marching as a child, the minister positioned the day as a revival of tradition and resilience. “This is a tradition that is as old as time. I remembered being part of the selected few that would go and march. Because my alumni were there, LEA Jabi Primary school, so that is the tradition we are reviving and

we must revive, because we saw children compete and march. The rain wanted to stop us but we stomped the weather,” she stated.

She insisted the celebration marks the start, not the end of a long-term work to empower children. “This is not the end; it is the beginning. I know some of us have been here since 11am and I hope you are not too tired because the work continues.”

She urged the children to practise mutual support and to reject limiting stereotypes. “I would like to thank all of you children for making us proud and encourage you to be your brother and sister’s keeper. Inclusivity starts from now and I want every Nigerian child to see the opposite sex as a partner in progress.”

She tied the message to a broader national priority and thanked the government’s leaders for their backing. “I thank the permanent secretary for her support, the First Lady for her kindness and generosity that is unmatched, for nurturing us with a heart of gold, for the support that she gives us so that we can continue to do the work that we are being tasked to do. Also, I thank Mr President for his prioritization and political will for all the work that we do in this ecosystem and for the investments that he continues to do in ensuring that we strengthen social development. We want to particularly thank him for declaring 2026 the year of family and social development.”

She closed with a rallying call and warm wishes for the holiday and the children, saying, “I saw a message somewhere saying nobody should celebrate the Nigerian child. We will celebrate the Nigerian child every day, every second and every minute because they are worthy of celebration and the best is yet to come. The work is in progress; the best is yet to come, but it takes all hands to be on deck. Once again, Happy Eid and Happy Children’s Day 2026, I love you all.”