From Okwe Obi, Abuja
An epidemiologist and the Research Lead at the THR Research Hub, Dr Yusuff Adebayo Adebisi, has raised concerns over the spate of tobacco consumption, warning that children of parents who smoke are up to four times more likely to become smokers themselves.
Adebisi, in a statement yesterday to mark this year’s World Vape Day, themed “One Switch – Everyone Wins,” said Nigeria still battles poor tobacco harm reduction statistics.
While citing a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, he said public health bodies often treat nicotine and tobacco as a single problem, but the evidence tells a different story.
According to him, the danger comes from burning tobacco, not from nicotine itself, stressing that adult smokers who switch completely to reduced-risk alternatives reduce their exposure to the toxic chemicals that cause smoking-related illnesses.
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“Research shows that children of parents who smoke are up to four times more likely to become smokers themselves. A switch to reduced-risk alternatives breaks that cycle,” he said.
He added that countries that have embraced harm reduction show remarkable results: “Sweden reached smoke-free status in 2024, 16 years ahead of the EU target, with 41% fewer smoking-related cancers and 44% lower tobacco mortality than the EU average. The UK halved its smoking rate by embedding vaping in its national quit strategy.”
“Smoke causes serious health risks. Nicotine itself is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases. Every day that smokers are denied access to less harmful alternatives is a day the public health community is failing them.
“One switch saves lives – and the benefits go well beyond the smokers themselves,” he said.
He added that World Vape Day presents an opportunity for Nigeria to reflect on the remarkable achievements made globally, stressing the urgency for Nigeria to adopt THR (Tobacco Harm Reduction) strategies while drawing inspiration from Sweden’s successful model.