Child theft: Amnesty says police can’t be trusted to probe mob killing of victim

Amnesty International said the Nigeria Police Force cannot be trusted to conduct an unbiased investigation into the killing of Malama Ummulkhair by a mob in Maraban Jos, Kaduna State.

SunOnline recalls that Ummulkhair, a married mother of five and an Islamiyya school teacher, was killed over an unsubstantiated allegation of child theft.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Amnesty called for immediate setting up of an independent, impartial and resourceful investigation of the killing, which it described as “horrific”.

The human rights group said the “spurious” claim by Nigeria Police that they have started an investigation could not be proven tangibly, as such previous claims on cases of mob killing never delivered justice for the victims.

The statement reads, “That Nigeria police were also accused of complicity in the mob killing of Ummulkhairi is enough reason to believe that any investigation by the police will only end up with outright cover up.

“The fact that Nigeria Police are assuming that they can investigate themselves is bizarre and unacceptable.”

Amnesty said it got eye witness testimonies that as a large crowd invaded the police station on June 21, officers on duty dragged the victim from safety, stripped her hijab and handed her to the crowd that killed her and set her body ablaze.

“While recognizing the extreme challenge faced by police when confronted by dozens of people baying for blood, but dragging the victim into the hands of killers is a chilling reminder of the incompetence widely associated with Nigerian police.

“Many lives have been lost over a decade as a result of mob violence and more lives are being lost with impunity,” the statement further reads.

The human rights group noted that the escalating and vicious culture of mob killings is just the latest manifestation of the increasing failure of government to protect the right to life.

It asserted that Nigerian authorities have failed to promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate cases of mob violence or put up safeguards to protect lives.

Amnesty stressed that with mob violence, a pall of fear hangs around daily life across the nation.

The group said, “Our investigation published in October 2024 shows that sometimes, perpetrators of mob violence are arrested by the police, only to be extorted for their release – not prosecuted.

“In this way, the police protect perpetrators against prosecution for mob violence charges.

“Nigeria Police procedures in mob justice cases fall short of Nigeria’s obligations under international standards of fairness and other safeguards.

“The police play a significant role in how mob violence cases like that of Ummulkahiri are handled; their investigation forms the basis of a trial.

“The inefficiency and incompetency of the investigating officer in handling a case has serious consequences for the dispensation of justice.”