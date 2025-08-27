From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The chairman of Abia State Christian Pilgrims Board, Apostle Emmanuel Agomuo has tasked the Federal Government on the need to come up with policies to end the sufferings of the masses.

Apostle Agomuo, who is a senior elder of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, gave the task while speaking in Aba, Abia State during activities marking the church’s centenary anniversary.

Agomuo noted that there is too much suffering in the country arising from insecurity and unemployment and advised the federal government to put more efforts to bring succour to citizens.

He stated that the role of the church is not to fight the government but to advise it correctly, urging Christian leaders to always seize every opportunity they have in interfacing with political leaders to speak the truth to them at all times without fear.

Agomuo noted that since the church was founded in 1925 by Moses Orimolade Tunolase, it has never shifted from its norm of spirituality and moral uprightness, adding that the Church has made several impacts in the society.

He frowned at the attitude of using churches as profit oriented business centres, stressing that such acts were not the original mission of Christianity.

The Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South-East, Special Senior Apostle Augustine Aboh, said the centenary celebration of the Church which is a worldwide event, will give the church the opportunity to plan for a better 100 years ahead.

Aboh said that the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, having clocked 100 years, has made many successes both in the health and education sectors.

The centenary celebration will be culminated with a road procession on September 6.