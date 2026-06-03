From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Sentiments of gratitude, unspeakable demonstration of charity and love beyond borders spoke volumes recently in Diaba village, a rural setting in the Opi-Agu community, Nsukka, Enugu State, when a Catholic priest of Onitsha Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Dr. George Ebere Adimike, handed over a new house to a poor widow, Anthonia Ezugwu.

Fr. George is the director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, and the founder, Faithspiration Initiative, a non-profit organisation geared towards faith, human development, leadership and youthprenuership.

What began as a journey from Onitsha to the quiet community of Opi Agu in Nsukka that Tuesday afternoon, became a profound testament to the transforming power of charity, compassion and the living Gospel.

The gesture marked the second house built by the priest for widows within the same community, as Fr. George had, a few years ago, built a befitting residential edifice for another widow, Mrs. Roseline Ugwueze, continuing a mission of mercy that began in 2021.

The atmosphere was filled with celebration as Catholics, non-Catholics and even non-Christians gathered to witness what many described as a visible expression of God’s love among the people.

The highlight of the occasion was the solemn blessing of the new house by the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah. The Bishop, who was ceremonially welcomed by members of the Catholic Women Organization (CWO) and the wider community, praised the charitable initiative and described it as an authentic expression of Christian mercy.

In his address, Bishop Onah thanked God for raising individuals committed to serving humanity through practical acts of love. He noted that Fr. Adimike’s interventions in Opi Agu had already begun producing ripple effects beyond what many could have imagined. The Bishop disclosed that the first house built in the community inspired another benefactor from Anambra State to erect a church within the same village —a proof that genuine charity naturally inspires more charity.

He urged the people to cultivate and sustain the spirit of love within their families and communities, stressing that Christianity is ultimately measured not merely by words or appearances, but by concrete acts of compassion toward others.

The Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Parish, Opi Agu,, Rev. Fr. Pascal Ideh , also expressed gratitude to the Bishop for his pastoral support and presence at the event, while appreciating Fr. Adimike and all benefactors whose sacrifices made the project possible.

In his remarks, Fr. George Adimike thanked God for the grace to continue serving humanity and expressed appreciation to Bishop Onah for honouring the occasion despite his demanding schedule. Speaking with visible joy and humility, he acknowledged everyone who contributed financially, spiritually, and morally toward the success of the project. He also lightened the atmosphere with affectionate admiration for the Bishop’s fluency in the Nsukka dialect despite his international exposure and mastery of foreign languages such as German and Italian.

Addressing the people, Fr. Adimike praised God for making his plans to be a reality, stressing that he never knew that it would be the turn of Anthonia to have a house or even come back to Opi-Agu village to build another house.

“When Anthonia told me that she had no house, I didn’t respond to her, rather I gave her money on our Easter Charity and went back. But, when I celebrated my priestly anniversary in July, I visited Anthonia’s place to have an overview of the area. When I saw the place, I was thinking to assist in reconstructing the house by donating the much I could offer.

“When I posted it in my WhatsApp status, the first person who saw it called me and asked me about my plans, and I told him that I wanted to reconstruct the house. He said no, that if I reconstruct it, it would fall. I now said, ‘I want to build the house, how much would you support me with? And he said N1.5 million. When he told me that, I took it as a direct message from God, that the woman needed a house and, today, it has come to fulfillment” said Fr. Adimike.

For the people of Opi Agu, however, the significance of the day went beyond the physical structure that was commissioned. Community leaders described the gesture as reassurance that they are not forgotten by the Church or by society.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Chairman, Diaba Progressive Union, Mr. Kingsley Okafor, expressed profound gratitude to the Bishop, Fr. Adimike, and the entire Faithspiration team for remembering the people in such a meaningful way.

One of the defining moments of the gathering was the visible unity among attendees. The celebration transcended denominational and religious boundaries, drawing people from different backgrounds together in shared admiration of an act of selfless love.

Bishop Onah noted this with satisfaction during his closing remarks, observing that even non-Christians turned out in large numbers to witness what he described as “the unmistakable blessings of God among His people.”

Beneficiary of the new house, Anthonia Ezugwu was overwhelmed with joy over the gesture.

“Fr. George has rescued me from misery and pain even when my people were oppressing me. I cannot thank him enough” she said.

As the celebrations gradually drew to a close and the evening settled over Opi Agu, what remained was more than a newly built house. It was the enduring testimony of a faith lived out in action—a reminder that the Gospel is often preached most powerfully not through words alone, but through visible acts of mercy, compassion, and sacrifice.