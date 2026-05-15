Chad insists military operations against Boko Haram did not hit civilians

By Lawrence Agbo

Chad has rejected accusations that its military deliberately targeted civilians during recent operations against Boko Haram around Lake Chad, insisting that its armed forces remained focused on fighting terrorism in the region.

The Chadian government made the clarification on Thursday following reports that dozens of people were killed in separate airstrikes carried out by Nigerian and Chadian forces last week, prompting the United Nations rights chief to call for independent investigations.

Local sources had told AFP that as many as 40 fishermen using the lake were missing after the bombings, raising fears that civilians may have been caught in the attacks.

However, Chad’s Minister of Communication, Gassim Cherif Mahamat, dismissed the allegations, describing them as attempts to damage the reputation of the country’s military.

He said the claims were “aimed at discrediting the Chadian army and may harm its dignity.”