‎Centre commends NiMet’s efforts in sustaining climate science for action

By Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has been commended for ongoing transformation and rebirth which has placed Nigeria as a reference destination for climate science action, including accurate weather forecasting and real-time warnings for farmers, aviation operators, sailors and other critical sectors.

First Green White Resources Centre (FGWR), a pan Nigeria research initiative for measurable development, gave the commendation at a press conference in Abuja Friday, May 15, 2026.

‎Specifically, the centre lauded the uncommon vision, commitment and dedication of the Director General/CEO of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, who doubles as Nigeria’s Permanent Representatives at the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), noting that the recent approvals by the federal government of a consolidated salary structure and reviewed condition of service for the agency’s workers would remain lasting legacy in the history of NiMet.

‎In a speech at the press conference titled- “Rebirth of Nigerian Meteorological Agency: Sustaining Climate Science for Action,” the Founder of FGWR, Bonaventure Phillips Melah noted that for the management NiMet, the past two years and a few months, have been marked by unprecedented achievements while the workers are counting the many bountiful harvests that are outcomes of the initiatives, policies, reforms and schemes which combined to bring them enhanced welfare, skills acquisition and overall wellbeing.

FGWR recalled that approvals for the new salary structure and condition of service, were contained in a letter written by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and addressed to the Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, which stated that the federal government had approved the recommended consolidated salary structure for NiMet with an effective date of June 1, 2026 as well a new Staff Condition of Service for the agency.

‎Quoting available records, the Centre said NiMet’s condition of service was last reviewed 28 years ago, adding that efforts by past managements of the agency for a review of the all-important document were all muffled by bureaucratic bottlenecks, thereby leaving the taste of ash in the mouth of the workers.

‎The statement said, “Prof. Charles Anosike was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of NiMet by His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, in December 2023. Since then, it has been stories of one milestone achievement to the other. Anosike also served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the World Meteorogical Organization (WMO).

“Some of Anosike’s bold footprints at NiMet in the past two years include infrastructure upgrade which has resulted in installation of high-grade modern machines as well as digitalization of operations on climate and weather forecast, early warning mechanisms and digitalization of the Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP) presentation and the ICT Unit.

‎“The management has invested impressively on capacity development and professionalism through constant training and retraining of staff to ensure that operations comply with international best practices and at optimal standards.

‎“Within the period under review, NiMet has also become a preferred destination for young men and women, from Nigeria and across West Africa, seeking careers in meteorology related fields. The above is achieved through the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Regional Training Centre, Oshodi Lagos and Meteorological Institute of Science and Technology (MBMIST) located in Katsina State which are both operated by the agency.

“Following the massive transformation carried out by NiMet’s management, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), has accredited courses offered at the two institutions which offer National Diploma Certificates while they are being expanded to Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) awarding schools as well as transmute from monotechnic to polytechnics.

‎“As its name implies, the WMO Regional Training Centre admits students from Nigeria and other West African countries. The school is dedicated to enhancing global capacity to observe, understand and predict weather, climate and water-related phenomena while Katsina based MBMIST offers a range of diploma programs in meteorology and climate that are compliant with NBTE, WMO and ISO standards.

“Just a few days ago, Prof. Anosike was honoured with the 2026 Educational Excellence Award for his outstanding leadership and several initiatives aimed at advancing education. At the award ceremony which took place Monday, May 11, 2026 at the Faculty of Education, Federal University, Oye- Ekiti. Ekiti state, Anosike was praised for turning meteorological science into learning, training, and capacity that reaches classrooms, universities, and young professionals across the country.”

According to Bonaventure, “As NiMet CEO, Prof. Anosike has led a transformative push to make climate data more actionable, inclusive, and accessible. Currently, early warning systems have been significantly upgraded to provide timely, impact-based forecasts that help mitigate the effects of floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events.

“These systems are not only more accurate, they are now reaching farmers, local governments, and disaster managers in real time, often through digital platforms and mobile networks. The management has also championed the use of digital climate advisory services and AI-powered forecasting tools to deliver tailored weather insights, especially to small holder farmers who are among the most vulnerable to climate shocks. By translating forecasts into local languages and formats, NiMet is breaking down long-standing barriers in climate communication and ensuring that no community is left behind.

“The above milestones have been made possible by Anosike approach of building partnerships across universities, development agencies, and the private sector to scale sustainable infrastructure, expand weather station networks, and train a new generation of climate scientists.

“One of the most recent of the many strategic partnerships is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) NiMet signed with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on data sharing which took place at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

‎“While NiMet’s team was led by Prof. Anosike, Dr. Mohammed Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate, was head of CBN’s side,” FGWR stated and quoted Prof. Charles Anosike to have highlighted the importance of integrating weather and climate data into economic research, especially in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and transportation.

‎“Prof. Anosike noted that extreme weather events can reduce agricultural productivity and threaten food security. He added that the collaboration aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which prioritizes food security through major agricultural investment, including the cultivation of 10 million hectares of land and the distribution of mechanised equipment.

‎“Prof. Anosike cited the World Bank (2026), which reports that extreme weather driven by climate change is significantly affecting global food security, with more than 87 million people facing hunger in East and Southern Africa and 52 million in West and Central Africa. He also referenced the Berkeley Earth Report (2026), which projects that 2026 is likely to be the fourth warmest year on record, a trend that continues to shape agricultural and energy market projections.

‎“In his remarks, Muhammad said the signing of the MoU marked an important step in strengthening the partnership between two key national institutions whose mandates intersect in data, research, and policy support. He emphasized that, in an increasingly complex and dynamic economic environment, timely and reliable data remain essential for effective policy decisions.

‎“He further noted that the Economic Policy Directorate relies heavily on timely and credible statistical information from NiMet. Such data, he said, are critical for inflation monitoring, agricultural sector assessment, and broader economic policy advisory functions. He described the initiative as both timely and important, adding that strong institutional partnerships are essential for strengthening evidence-based policymaking and improving the robustness of national data systems.

“Anosike has also been a vocal advocate for integrating climate risk into urban planning and sustainability reporting, pushing institutions and businesses to take a proactive stance on resilience.

“Apart from institutional transformation ongoing in NiMet, the management has focused serious attention on workers welfare and overall performance upscale through yearly training programme for all staff; payment of their subsistence benefits; payment of furniture grants; payment of inherited 45 months minimum wage arrears covering 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022; introduction of send-forth honours-gathering for retiring officers; introduction of staff bus services covering major routes including Kuje, Gwagwalada, Mararaba and Kubwa; improved management–staff relations through periodic and sustained engagement and consultation with staff unions and stakeholders; introduction of a seamless pay-slip management system and improved refresher courses for meteorologists and observers. The list is endless.”

The centre therefore called on NiMet workers, to reciprocate the commitment of government and their management to their welfare by recommitting themselves to vision of the agency’s leadership for greater achievements going forward.

“On the other hand, there is now a burden on NiMet workers and their various labour unions, to recommit themselves to hard work, loyalty and dedication to duty, as a practical show of appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Management, Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN and Professor Charles Anosike, their Chief Executive Officer, for the monumental transformations going on in NiMet. As they say, ‘To whom much is given, much more is expected,’ the centre said.

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