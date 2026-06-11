Celebrity watch: Which Nigerian stars will attend the 2026 World Cup?

By Lawrence Agbo

As fans around the globe turn their attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many are gearing up for massive entertainment, with Nigerian celebrities expected to feature at stadiums, concerts, and official FIFA events.

Several Nigerian artists are expected to command attention with major musical performances linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Leading the charge is Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy, who is scheduled to headline the opening ceremony at Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca.

According to reports, Burna Boy will perform the official tournament anthem, ‘Dai Dai’, alongside Colombian superstar Shakira.

The collaboration is expected to be one of the defining moments of the World Cup’s entertainment programme.

Another global hitmaker, Davido, is also confirmed for a significant role at the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert in Los Angeles.

Davido will not only headline the event, but he will also contribute to the official World Cup album, teaming up with other international artists.

Afrobeats star Rema also has multiple appearances lined up, including a performance at the official Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles.

He is also expected to join global acts such as Katy Perry and LISA for a high-profile pre-match entertainment event.

Singer Ayra Starr is another Nigerian artist contributing to the World Cup’s entertainment. Her music will be featured on the official tournament album, and she’s expected to collaborate with American rapper Latto.

Beyond music, sports enthusiasts will also be looking out for former Super Eagles stars and Nigerian football legends.

Personalities such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and John Obi Mikel remain influential figures in the world of football and are often invited to major FIFA events.

Social media influencers and content creators are expected to grace the event as well.

With brands investing heavily in digital marketing around the World Cup, this will be an avenue for several creators to secure partnerships that take them directly to the tournament.

While official guest lists remain closely guarded, one thing is certain: wherever Nigerian celebrities gather, they bring colour, excitement and a strong sense of national pride.

Whether they are cheering from the stands, attending exclusive events or sharing behind-the-scenes content with millions of followers, Nigerian stars are likely to leave their mark on football’s biggest showpiece.

As kickoff approaches, fans will be watching not only the action on the pitch but also the famous faces in the crowd as the World Cup promises to be a celebration of football, culture and entertainment, and Nigerian celebrities are expected to be right in the middle of it.