By Oluseye Ojo

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) is rallying the city’s elite to host a spectacular week-long celebration for the coronation of Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday September 26, 2025.

The President-General of CCII, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, has inaugurated a committee, co-chaired by two of the city’s business moguls, Jubril Dotun Sanusi and Chief Adegboyega Adegoke.

The state government had earlier inaugurated Chief Adebayo Oyero-Committee to work out plans for the coronation of Oba Ladoja in line with its tradition of funding the coronation of first-class traditional rulers in the state.

But the CCII on its own believed that unlike the previous Olubadans, the current Olubadan-designate, being a successful businessman, a former senator, governor and elder statesman deserves a better celebration. The CCII inaugurated the committee with some frontline Ibadan sons donating N10 million each for the celebration. The committee picked seven other days apart from the government single day of coronation to make the celebration a week-long event. The influential indigenes have also facilitated live broadcast of the coronation.

Part of the week-long programme, according to Demola Babalola and Alhaji Kunle Junaid, who are both co-chairman of the local organising committee in charge of media and publicity sub-committee, is the Monday’s September 22 inter-religious prayers at Olubadan Palace Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, and a stage play on the progenitor of Kabiyesi Arusa at the Apex Hall, Yidi Agodi area.

Also, a cultural day will be held on Tuesday at the Olubadan Stadium, while the first Olubadan coronation lecture, to be delivered by a renowned Ibadan-born historian, Prof. Toyin Falola, will be held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

On Thursday, Oba Ladoja will clock 81 years with special programmes for the day like Islamic prayers at the Olubadan palace by 10am, as well as mega praise and worship at the Civic Centre, Agodi, Ibadan.

The actual coronation of Oba Ladoja will take place on Friday morning at Mapo Hall Arcade, Ibadan, while a reception organised by the monarch and his family will be held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in the afternoon.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday September 28, at the Church of Ascension, Bodija, Ibadan. Also, a grand civic reception will follow at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

On Friday October 3rd, there will be a Jumat service at the Ibadan Central Mosque, Oja’ba and later on Saturday October 4th, the traditional worshippers ‘Isese’ will converge at Ose Meji Temple Oja’ba.