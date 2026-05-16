CBN launches revised forex manual to deepen FX market liquidity

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled the fourth edition of its Foreign Exchange Manual as part of efforts to deepen liquidity, improve transparency and strengthen confidence in the country’s foreign exchange market.

Speaking at the launch of the revised manual in Abuja, on Friday, Governor of the CBN, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, said the document, which takes effect from June 1, 2026, was developed after extensive consultations with banks, exporters, importers, corporates, regulators and development partners.

He said the new framework reflects the apex bank’s commitment to modernising the country’s foreign exchange administration in line with international best practices.

Cardoso described the foreign exchange market as a critical pillar of any open economy, noting that effective governance of the sector is essential for sustaining macroeconomic stability and investor confidence.

“Foreign exchange is more than a financial instrument. It anchors price stability, facilitates the flow of goods and capital, and shapes investor sentiment,” he said.

The CBN governor stressed that the revised manual became necessary due to changing global economic realities, domestic reforms and the need for a more coherent and forward-looking regulatory framework.

According to him, the last edition of the FX manual was issued in 2018, making the latest review both timely and necessary.

Cardoso disclosed that Nigeria’s foreign exchange market has witnessed significant improvement in liquidity since the current administration began reforms in the sector, adding that daily turnover in the FX market increased from an average of about $100 million in the early days of the administration to between $400 million and $600 million daily.

The governor added that the market had also recorded transactions of up to $1 billion per day on several occasions in recent months.