Carter Efe set to receive ₦50m prize after beating Portable

Content creator Carter Efe says he will finally receive the ₦50 million prize promised to him after defeating singer Portable in their recent celebrity boxing match.

Efe made the disclosure on Instagram, stating that businessman E-Money will present the money to him on Wednesday. He added that music executive Soso Soberekon had already communicated the details for the handover.

According to him, the cash presentation is expected to take place at E-Money’s residence, with final timing to be confirmed. He also said he plans to stream the moment live.

“May 6, 2026. Going to E-Money’s house to receive N50 million. Soso talk say him go give me time and location,” he wrote.

Efe secured a dominant victory over Portable at the “Chaos in the Ring” event held last Friday, winning by unanimous decision in what many described as a one-sided fight.

The bout, which attracted widespread attention across the entertainment space, took place at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, drawing a mix of fans and celebrities.

Before the fight, both E-Money and Soberekon had pledged a ₦50 million cash prize and a car for the winner. However, shortly after his victory, Efe publicly complained that he had not received the reward.

“Dem never give me my money oo. I never see N50 million ooo. I nearly die for that fight, I never see the N50 million. Make dem pay me the N50 oo,” he said at the time.

His latest update now suggests the issue has been resolved, with the payment expected to be completed as scheduled.