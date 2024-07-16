Canadian High Commission key into initiative to generate 3,000 megawatts of electricity in Nigeria

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Canadian High Commission has indicated interest in the waste-to-power initiative by SectorLead Limited, that would generate 3,000 megawatts of electricity in Nigeria.

The firm’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adedayo Mustapha, who stated this after inaugurating the board of directors, yesterday in Abuja, said a groundbreaking feat would commence with a pilot phase of 500 megawatts generation Benue, Oyo, Rivers, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

According to Mustapha, the vision of the firm is to transform Nigeria into what he called first ‘zero waste smart sustainable’ nation in Africa through its ‘waste-to-energy’ project, as several international bodies have expressed interest to partner.

Chairman, SectorLead Board of Directors, Malami Shehu Ma’aji, reiterated his commitment towards driving the firm towards the general achievement of its mandate.

A Consultant and Member of the firm’s Technical Advisory Committee, Dr. Vincent Dogo, said two models: “Anaerobic and Pyro-thermal” processes would be deployed to converting wastes to energy.

“We are poised to build steam turbines with the combined capacity of 500MW for the five states of Benue, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers and the FCT which can power up to 100,000 homes,” he noted.

He said the organisation it had engaged several foreign technical partners to drive the initiative in its project which it said will sufficiently add to the national power availability, which will in turn stimulate productive activities and grow the economy.

Also, he stressed that the project’s landfill remediation objectives is driven towards “Reclaiming, Re-vegetating, and Afforestation,” SectorLead said.

For him, it would further improve the agricultural and healthcare outcomes for Nigeria as these “Landfills” will be returned to their original natural state.