Canada player who suffered horror injury speaks out

Ismaël Koné has spoken out for the first time after his World Cup was ended by a horrible injury.

Ismaël Koné has promised he will be ‘back very soon’ in his first statement after suffering a horrific broken leg.

Canada were cruising to an impressive victory against Qatar in their second World Cup fixture on Tuesday when tragedy struck.

What appeared to be an innocuous challenge from Assim Madibo went horribly wrong as Koné suffered a vile leg break in the collision.

“It was right in front of us, and everyone could hear the bone snap,” Canada boss Jesse Marsch graphically revealed after the match.

Madibo was visibly distraught with the result of his tackle as he was shown a red card, reducing Qatar to nine men as they went on to lose 6-0.

Koné required treatment on the pitch and was given Penthrox painkiller as he was stretchered off the field, though he was able to wave to supporters.

The 24-year-old midfielder was reportedly awaiting surgery in a Vancouver hospital on Thursday night and has now released his first statement since the grizzly injury.