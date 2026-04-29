CAN tackles government over Ekiti church attack, demand improved security

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lashed out on government over rising insecurity in the country, particularly the consistent attacks on churches and other places of worship.

CAN was specifically concerned with the recent attacks on a church gathering in Eda Oniyo Ekiti, where gunmen reportedly killed a Pastor and abducted several worshippers during an open-air crusade.

It said the attack further heightens concerns about the safety of lives and the protection of communities, stressing that no one should have to live in fear, and no place of worship must ever become a hunting ground for criminals.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement, on Wednesday, said the gunmen invasion was not just an attack on a church; but a brutal assault on the shared humanity and the sanctity of life.

He said: “This is deeply disturbing to say the least. We condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms. Why would people gather peacefully to worship God, and they are met with violence?

“We mourn with the family of the slain Pastor and stand in full solidarity with the victims and the entire Christian community in Ekiti State. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been taken, and we call for their immediate and safe release.”

He urged the government to immediately strengthen security presence, especially in vulnerable and rural communities, and to deploy proactive intelligence measures to prevent further attacks.

He added: “We must be unequivocal: the protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of government. Hence, we call on the authorities and security agencies to act swiftly, decisively, and transparently. Those responsible for this atrocity must be apprehended and brought to justice without delay. Every necessary effort must be made to rescue those abducted unharmed.”

“We must all speak out firmly. The killing of a Pastor and the abduction of worshippers gathered to commune with their Creator is deeply troubling. It reflects a grave disregard for life, for faith, and for the moral fabric of our society.

“We have a duty to communicate these concerns clearly, firmly, and without equivocation to the appropriate authorities. Nigeria must not normalise the killing of worshippers or the abduction of innocent citizens in places of refuge.”