From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has backed the recent peace meeting between the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills and the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), stating that such meetings encourage open and honest dialogue among all stakeholders, both local and international to restore peace in Nigeria.

CAN stated that only trusted platforms like the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) could provide the ideal space to raise concerns and work together towards practical, sustainable solutions to peace efforts in the troubled middle belt states.

Ambassador Mills, in a tweet on Monday, disclosed that he met with MACBAN leaders in Abuja to discuss issues of insecurity and ways to peacefully resolve the growing conflict between farmers and herders.

CAN said it has observed that the meeting didn’t sit well with certain interest groups, with some accusing the ambassador of backing Fulani terrorists who they alleged were involved in killing Christians.

The Christian body appealed to Nigerians to refrain from making comments that could damage the reconciliation process, stressing that engagements with stakeholders across professional, ethnic, and religious lines are recognised diplomatic practices that foster dialogue and mutual understanding.

“Any action or statement that heightens tensions risk destabilising our nation, and we therefore call for the utmost caution. We appeal to all citizens to refrain from spreading unverified information that may deepen divisions. The strength of our nation lies in our unity, and it is only through collective effort that we can build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“Let us embrace the teachings of the Holy Bible to love our neighbours and pursue peace with all. CAN stands firm in condemning the brutal attacks and persistent violence inflicted upon communities in states such as Plateau, Benue, and Gombe, where our brothers and sisters have endured immense suffering and loss.

“We unequivocally reaffirm our steadfast commitment to advocating for their safety, security, and dignity. We will not relent in our pursuit of justice and lasting peace for all affected communities,” CAN stated.