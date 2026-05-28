Cambodia sets May 31 exit deadline for Africans

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior has directed all African nationals, including citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda and other countries, to leave Cambodia on or before May 31.

In a circular issued by the Director-General of the General Department of Immigration, Lt. Gen. Som Sopheak, and approved by the Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, Gen. Sar Sokha, the government stated that the waiver granted to African nationals would officially end on May 31, 2026.

“All foreign nationals whose fines have been cleared must leave Cambodia on or before 31st of May 2026.

“Any foreign national who enters, remains or is found in Cambodia from 1st of June 2026 will be arrested at the airport or at any location and shall:

“Serve a jail term of 2 (two) years; and pay a penalty of $8,000 (Eight Thousand US Dollars) before being allowed to leave Cambodia,” the government said.

The Cambodian government further stated that Cambodian police would begin arresting any foreigner found at any hideout in Cambodia from June 1, 2026, for overstaying and would hand over arrested individuals to immigration authorities for legal action.

“All concerned are hereby informed to strictly comply with this notice. The Royal Government of Cambodia will not tolerate any violation of our immigration laws.

“Your cooperation is highly appreciated,” the circular read.

Efforts to reach the Cambodian authorities were unsuccessful.

A call placed to the telephone line of the Cambodian Immigration at 2:02 p.m. was not answered.