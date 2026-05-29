From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Calm has returned to Kano State after security agencies suspended all traditional activities associated with the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations amid growing tensions between supporters of rival emirates.

The suspension has become a recurring measure since the dispute involving Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi resurfaced, with concerns over possible clashes among supporters.

Before the directive by security agencies, both emirate councils had intensified preparations for the festivities, while supporters reportedly vowed to outdo one another.

Following the directive, both councils announced the suspension of all Eid-el-Kabir durbar activities.

Earlier, Ado Bayero had shelved his programmes and planned processions across selected locations in the state.

Announcing the decision, Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, said the suspension was in compliance with security directives aimed at preserving peace.

“As law-abiding citizens, we will adhere completely to the directives of security agencies in the interest of peace in the state,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Emir Sanusi II, Aliyu Ibrahim said the council had received security reports suggesting that some individuals intended to use the celebrations to disrupt public peace.

He said suspending the activities became necessary to avoid a breakdown of law and order and preserve the peaceful atmosphere during the celebrations.