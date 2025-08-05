…Commission declines comment over Abure’s future as chairman

From Romanus Ugwu and Sola Ojo, Abuja

Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi has faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the removal of the party’s name and logo from the list of parties participating in the upcoming bye-elections scheduled for August 16, across several states.

Speaking to the Daily Sun on the development, the party leader, who belongs to the Abure-led leadership of the party described the action as illegal and lacking due process, stressing that, “there has been no single communication between INEC and the Labour Party,” regarding the decision.

To him, public office is not run like that, arguing that INEC’s silence suggested that it was acting outside the powers granted to it.

INEC has, however, declined comment on the future of Abure as the National Chairman of the embattled LP.

The electoral umpire had, last weekend, tactically derecognised the Abure-led faction of the LP, invalidating the list of all the candidates his faction submitted for the forthcoming nationwide by-elections scheduled for August 16.

However, asked whether the invalidation of the candidates from his faction signals the removal of the recognition of Abure as the national chairman of the opposition political party, Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said he cannot comment on it because the matter had been taken to court.

Rotimi told Daily Sun in a WhatsApp chat that: “The matter you are referring to has been filed in court. Commenting on it at this time will be sub judice.”

On whether the litigation was a recent one or the previous case in the court, he noted that it was a recent court case, saying, “That is why I cannot comment.”

But, the LP chieftain emphasised that INEC cannot unilaterally determine who leads a political party, citing a validly held national convention of the party, which he said was conducted in full compliance with the Electoral Act.

He stressed that INEC was given 100 days’ notice ahead of the convention, far beyond the statutory 21 days, and quickly added that a court judgment has since validated the convention and its outcome.

“There is a substantive court judgment that validated the convention, which was never appealed.

“And the same person who is now causing confusion was the chairman of the convention that returned Abure as the elected leader. How can you appropriate and be reappropriating at the same time?” he queried.

The party, he said, had already filed a legal case in court to challenge INEC’s action.

“We filed the matter on Wednesday,” he confirmed.

Meanwhile, a source within the camp of Senator Nenadi Usman has described the unfolding saga ahead of the upcoming by-elections as a necessary political reality check.

He insisted that being excluded from the ballot in the bye-election was far better than participating under illegal structures only to record shameful losses. The source, who spoke in confidence, also accused INEC of double-speak and subtle partisanship.

According to the source, INEC has failed to clarify its position on the Supreme Court ruling that earlier this year nullified the leadership of Abure as LP National Chairman.

“It is even better that the Labour Party was not on the ballot than having it there and scoring less than the APC or the PDP,” the source said.

“Abure is setting up candidates without legitimacy. Those structures he used to conduct primaries are null and void. Yet, INEC is acting confused,” he said.

He further alleged that there was mounting pressure on INEC from powerful interests not to officially recognise the Nenadi Usman-led leadership of the party, even though that faction enjoys the legitimacy conferred by the court.

“INEC does not want to come out clearly. From the feelers we are getting, there’s clear political pressure on them not to recognise the Nenadi Usman team.

“But if they still go ahead to list Abure as chairman on their portal despite the Supreme Court ruling, then they are simply playing a dangerous game,” the source added.

According to him, none of the so-called LP primaries conducted ahead of the bye-elections was organised by the legally recognised leadership.

“All the primaries were carried out by illegal committees handpicked by Abure. I warned many of those candidates. They wasted money and time. Their tickets won’t stand legal scrutiny,” he opened.

He also confirmed that the embattled Abure has approached the courts to compel INEC to reopen its portal and reinstate the Labour Party for the bye-elections.

“He’s going to court to try and force INEC to list LP candidates. And as it stands, INEC will obey if the court rules in his favour,” he said.

He stressed that the confusion surrounding INEC’s actions stems from its refusal to abide strictly by the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“We don’t even know INEC’s real position. So, if Abure goes to court now, it might finally force INEC to act, either to acknowledge the judgment or continue the charade.”

While acknowledging the potential setback caused by the Labour Party’s exclusion from the bye-elections, the source insisted that all efforts within the Nenadi bloc are focused on the 2027 general elections.

“Let’s even assume Nenadi’s camp had conducted parallel primaries, there wasn’t enough time to get the names onto the portal. It was a rushed process, but all hope is not lost.

“If the court orders INEC to reopen the portal, some states might still see LP on the ballot. For now, we prefer absence to disgrace. Our eyes are on 2027, and we won’t let this drama derail the bigger agenda,” he noted.

He, however, warned that continued ambiguity from INEC could deepen the party’s internal crisis and damage the commission’s integrity going into the next electoral cycle.

The by-elections are scheduled to be held in several states, including Kaduna, Enugu, Plateau, Edo and Taraba, to fill vacant national and state Assembly seats.