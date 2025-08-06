From Isaac Job, Uyo

There is palpable tension in Ikot Okusung community, Ukanafun Local Government , Akwa Ibom State as gunmen reportedly kill a wood sawyer, Udeme Otu inside a church.

A witness said Otu attended a church programme in Ikot Okusung village, when the assailants arrived in a convoy of motorcycles and headed into the church hall where the victim sat and shot him several times in his chest. He said the killers supervised and ensured he was dead before they left the scene as church members scampered for safety.

“They arrived the church premises and entered the church hall . Immediately they saw Otu, one of them opened fire and shot him at close range. The deceased fell down on the spot and died as blood oozed out from his body.

“Otu was a wood Sawyer, who went about buying tree, felling it to make timbers out of it. We don’t know how this happened. We have reported the incident to the police for immediate action”

Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, in a telephone interview, said the police have recovered a locally made pistol at the scene of the crime.

“We saw a locally made pistol at the scene of the crime . Investigation has commenced and the perpetrators of the crime will be arrested soon. We would issue official statement tomorrow.”