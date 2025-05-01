From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation has urged President Bola Tinubu to raise the minimum wage in 2025 under the Renewed Hope Agenda to help workers meet the high socio-economic demands of daily life.

The Foundation also extended warm regards to Nigeria’s labour force, encouraging their commitment to national development as a vital contribution to nation-building.

Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (retd), former Chief of Army Staff and Grand Patron of the Foundation, joined workers in celebrating Workers’ Day on Thursday, May 1, 2025. He urged them to remain steadfast, stating, “From the Foundation’s findings, workers at both federal and state levels cannot afford their families’ medical bills and other essential sundry expenses. In the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and that of the APC, an increase in minimum wage for all workers in the country will rekindle their hopes.”

In a press statement, Foundation Chairman Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani emphasised that Workers’ Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for better working conditions, fair wages, and social justice.

“Every May 1, communities across the globe honour the dedication and resilience of workers, and this year’s celebration in Nigeria carries significant weight as it reflects both gratitude and the pressing challenges faced by the labour force,” he said.

Buratai added, “It is imperative to acknowledge the current challenges we face, but I am confident in our collective ability to overcome them.”

Buratai praised workers as the backbone of national progress and commended Tinubu’s administration for implementing labour reforms to enhance workers’ welfare. The Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting vulnerable and marginalised communities through humanitarian initiatives focused on education, essential services, and social issues.

“The TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to support and uplift the vulnerable and marginalised in society,” the statement noted.

The Foundation called for unity among stakeholders to ensure workers’ voices are heard and their needs addressed, standing in solidarity with the labour force while advocating for their rights and welfare.