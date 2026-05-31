Building collapse: Firm harps on use of quality materials for durability, longevity

…Introduces ‘Built Different: The Nesvixion Standard’ for modern houses

Following cases of frequent building collapse across the country, a real estate firm, Nesvixion Properties, has advised builders to normalise using quality materials in construction of houses, especially for durability, in order for buildings to stand the test of time and last for decades.

The company said that builders should give clients value for money by making sure that houses are built future ready, for safety and maximum comfort.

Recall that there have been multiple building collapses in different parts of the country, especially Abuja, which are commonly attributed to use of inferior materials by construction engineers.

Just recently, on May 16, 2026, a three-storey building under construction caved in on workers at the site located at Durumi 3 area, near the Gudu Market.

At least, five people died and several others were injured as search and rescue teams successfully pulled out several survivors.

The premises were immediately sealed off, and law enforcement arrested the site engineer and targeted the developer for failing to meet standard safety regulations.

Therefore, while speaking with our reporter Friday on what the company is doing with regards to durability of its properties, a staff of Nesvixion Properties, Perpetua Godfrey, said the firm has introduced different measures to ensure the quality of houses it delivers to clients.

She said, with a team of experienced professionals, Nesvixion’s approach goes beyond construction, as it has established a philosophy rooted in quality, intentionality, and trust, adding that the firm is not just building houses, but creating lasting assets for the future.

She said the real estate firm has been able to integrate modern gadgets to its constructions and has introduced a flagship development under the series Built Different: The Nesvixion Standard, adding that it is a project defined not by surface appeal, but by the strength of its unseen engineering.

She said: “It is indeed a matter of concern to witness frequent building collapses in the country, as a result of avoidable errors, poor quality materials and other factors, especially in the FCT, the nation’s capital. This is why we always advise builders to go for quality materials, in order to minimize errors. As a real estate firm, we always make sure we practice what we preach by using quality materials to deliver to clients.

“For instance, at Nesvixion Properties, we have introduced a flagship development under the series “Built Different: The Nesvixion Standard.” It is a project defined not by surface appeal, but by the strength of its unseen engineering.

“From its completed foundation to its precision-laid ground beams, the development emphasises structural load distribution and long-term durability—an intentional response to the common industry oversight of prioritising aesthetics over stability or attention to detailed framework.

“Every phase of the structural frame, from reinforced concrete slabs to carefully aligned formwork and high-grade reinforcement rods, reflects a commitment to integrity. As we always say at Nesvixion Properties, what you don’t see determines how long the house stands.

“Beyond structure, the project distinguishes itself through a thoughtfully engineered living experience. Features such as cavity wall systems, high headroom, and a full-height curtain wall design are not merely aesthetic choices but functional decisions aimed at enhancing ventilation, insulation, and spatial comfort.”

She added: “In contrast to cost-cutting developments with low ceilings, tiny windows, and poor airflow, Nesvixion integrates large end-to-end windows, curtain walls that open to aid cross ventilation, moisture control, and natural light into the very fabric of the building.

“This design-forward engineering continues in its signature structural elements—cantilever designs, advanced decking systems, and a roofing approach built for weather resistance and longevity. The development reaches its peak in the finishing and special features, where precision defines luxury.

“From smart-ready electrical systems and high-pressure plumbing to reinforced stamped concrete flooring and premium glass installations, every detail is executed with long-term value in mind.

“Future-facing additions such as a fire hydrant system, fibre optic cabling, solar-powered centralised water heating, electric vehicle charging, elevator shaft and a hydraulic carport position the property as a modern asset rather than a conventional home. Backed by a team of experienced professionals, Nesvixion’s approach goes beyond construction—it is a philosophy rooted in quality, intentionality, and trust.

“At Nesvixion Properties, we are not just building houses, but creating lasting assets for the future, and now, we’re inviting the general public to come and experience this project for themselves at the Vixion IV open house event happening on Saturday, 6th June 2026 from 11am to 6pm, at No. 6 S.O Williams Crescent, Utako, Abuja.

“There will be a special raffle draw session for agents from 5pm on that day. To secure your slot, call or send a WhatsApp message to: 08111110182.”