The entire world literally stood still for the late Nigerian president, Muhammad Buhari, whose remains were laid to rest, yesterday.

Major global bodies and leaders paid glowing tribute and eulogised his sterling qualities.

The roll call included the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, King Mohammed VI of Morocco and Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger Council of Traditional Rulers

Guterres praised the late Buhari’s role in promoting regional peace and security in West Africa.

Guterres, in a statement by his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said during his tenure, the late president demonstrated a deep commitment to the sovereignty, stability and development of his country.

“He also played a key role in promoting regional peace and security in West Africa and the Lake Chad Basin.”

The UN chief said the former Nigerian leader was also a strong advocate for multilateral and regional cooperation.

The secretary general extended his heartfelt condolences to Buhari’s family, the government and the people of Nigeria during this time of national mourning.

Ms Amina Mohammed, the UN’s second-highest-ranking official, visited the Nigeria House in New York on Monday to pay glowing tributes to Nigeria’s late former President.

Mohammed, who served under Buhari, both as Minister of Environment and earlier at the Petroleum Trust Fund, signed the condolence register and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Mohammed, after signing the condolence register, described the late Nigerian leader as a man of unwavering discipline, deep conviction and steadfast patriotism whose legacy would endure far beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“He was a true patriot who believed in his country, believed in his people and did the best that he could.”

Mohammed also highlighted Buhari’s unwavering courage and conviction in putting Nigeria and Africa first.

In its reaction, the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS has expressed condolences to the people and Government of Nigeria on the passing of former President Buhari.

The EU Delegation gave the condolence message in a statement on their Instagram handle @ euinnigeria or #EUinNigeria.

According to the statement, the EU Delegation expresses its deepest condolences to the People and Government of Nigeria on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Throughout his service, President Buhari showed commitment to multilateralism and international rule-based order, values shared with the EU.

“We stand with all Nigerians in commemorating his legacy #EUinNigeria less.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in a statement, mourned the loss of the elder statesman, expressing sympathy to President Tinubu, the Nigerian people, and Buhari’s family.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent a message of condolence to Nigeria.

The Crown Prince expressed sadness over Buhari’s passing and prayed for his soul’s peaceful rest in Aljannah Firdaus.

King Mohammed VI described Buhari as an “illustrious leader who worked untiringly to serve his country’s best interests and lead his people toward further progress and prosperity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the bereaved.

“I share your grief and want you to know how much I appreciated the working sessions I had with the deceased.

“They culminated in the launch of promising development projects that have ushered a new era grounded in friendship and close cooperation between our two- sister nations,” he said.

According to the Etsu Nupe, Buhari was a hero whose sense of patriotism was unparalleled in the history of Nigeria.

Abubukar said that Buhari lived a life of absolute piety, humility and unwavering commitment to the cause of Nigeria.

Abubakar also described the former president as extremely humble, God fearing and dedicated elder statesman whose love for Nigeria and the citizens especially the masses was uncommon.

He further said that Buhari was a core nationalist whose incorruptibility was uncommon in the history of Nigeria.

Abubakar said that the death of the former statesman and President has left a wide vacuum that would be too difficult to fill.

The Etsu Nupe described Buhari’s death as a great loss to the nation, praising him as a committed technocrat, patriotic administrator, and a detribalised Nigerian.

The traditional ruler also added that Buhari died at a time when his wise counsel was direly needed to take Nigeria to greater heights.

The APC State Chairmen Forum, in a joint statement by its Chairman of all State Chairmen, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, in Lagos, described late Buhari as a towering figure in Nigeria’s political and democratic evolution, whose legacy of integrity, discipline, and selfless service will be remembered for generations.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was not just a national leader; he was a symbol of principled leadership and unwavering dedication to the Nigerian project.

“He inspired millions with his commitment to fighting corruption, promoting transparency, and securing the sovereignty and unity of our nation.

“We acknowledged Buhari’s pivotal role in shaping the fortunes of the party and leading it to historic electoral victories in 2015 and 2019.

“His disciplined leadership, frugality in public office, and steadfast belief in the rule of law laid a foundation of accountability and reform in governance.

“As State Chairmen of the party he helped to build, we are forever grateful for his visionary leadership and the trust he placed in the grassroots structures of the APC.

“His passing is a great loss not only to our party but to the nation as a whole,” Ojelabi said.

He extended the forum’s heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family, the people of Katsina State, President Bola Tinubu, and the entire nation.

Ojelabi urged all Nigerians to honour the former President’s legacy by upholding the values he stood for.

According to him, plans are underway by the party at both national and state levels to organise memorial activities in honor of the late President.