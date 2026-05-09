Bucci Franklin clinches AMVCA best supporting actor award

By Seyi Babalola

Nollywood actor Bucci Franklin earned the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for his role in To Kill a Monkey.

Franklin triumphed in a highly competitive category, defeating numerous renowned nominations for outstanding performances in film and television.

The other nominees were Simileoluwa Hassan for The Yard, Lateef Adedimeji for Gingerrr and Red Circle, Gabriel Afolayan for Colours of Fire, Femi Adebayo for Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2, Femi Branch for Owabbe Thieves, and Uzor Arukwe for Behind the Scenes.

Franklin’s role in To Kill a Monkey earned praise from viewers and critics, with many commending the depth and intensity he brought to the character.

The award is one of the major acting honours presented annually at the AMVCA to recognise excellence in African film and television.