By Adewale Sanyaolu

BUA group has handed over a fully equipped multi-purpose building to the newly created North-West Development Commission (NWDC) to serve as its temporary headquarters in Kano State.

The handover ceremony, held at the facility on Court Road, Kano, was attended by dignitaries from both the public and private sectors, including representatives of the Commission, community leaders, and officials of BUA Group.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Khalifa Abdul Samad Rabiu, described the donation as a symbolic and practical expression of BUA’s belief in transformational partnerships between the private sector and public institutions.

“At BUA, we believe inclusive development starts with providing institutions the tools to succeed. This gesture by my father and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, is more than just bricks and mortar. For us at BUA, this donation is about laying a foundation for people-centred growth in the North-West to support President Bola Tinubu’s regional development drive under the Renewed Hope Agenda,” said Khalifa Abdul Samad Rabiu.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the North-West Development Commission, Alhaji Lawal Sama’ila Abdullahi, expressed profound gratitude to BUA Group for the timely support, noting that the facility would provide the Commission with the operational footing it needs to kick-start its mandate of fast-tracking infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

“This support from BUA is not just generous—it is strategic. It gives us the necessary momentum as we commence the Commission’s work to transform lives and unlock the immense potential of the North-West,” the Chairman said.

The donation builds on a growing wave of support for the newly established Commission as it complements the Kano State Government’s earlier contribution of a ₦3 billion land parcel for the Commission’s permanent headquarters.