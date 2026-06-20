Bribery trial: UK ruined my reputation – Diezani

20 June 2026 6:29 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Diezani Alison-Madueke

Diezani Alison-Madueke

Former Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke said her 13-year ordeal in the United Kingdom that culminated in her being acquitted of six bribery-related charges on Wednesday ruined her reputation.

The 65-year-old former Shell executive disclosed this in an Interview with BBC.

Alison-Madueke was acquitted by the Southwark Crown Court in London.

The ex-minister’s bribery allegations commenced when she was first arrested in London in October 2015, just months after leaving office as a cabinet member, but she was later released on bail.

After her acquittal, Alison-Madueke told the BBC that her life was restricted because of the allegations and subsequent trial.

She said the 13-year investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency, NCA, “could have been handled a lot differently.”

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“I’ve not been allowed to travel. I’ve not been allowed to work. They destroyed my reputation and my integrity,” she said.

Alison-Madueke said she was treated like a criminal even though she knew she did nothing wrong.

She said, “When your freedom is taken away from you…it has a very deep impact upon you psychologically.

“I knew that I had never done anything nefarious and I had never done any of the heinous things I was being accused of doing.”

The ex-minister slammed the NCA for targeting her because she was a “low-hanging fruit”.

“The long arm of the law when you go into other countries, particularly in politically motivated cases, needs to have a lot more sensitivity,” she stated.

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