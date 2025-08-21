His arrest which was dramatic further gave credence to the effort of “Marwa boys”. Their dexterity and determination in the line of duty are unparalleled. Often times, Marwa boys have exhibited uncommon courage and perseverance in the course of investigation.

The suspect that was arrested by the boys is not a commoner. He is not a street boy or a motor park tout, he is a man who claimed to be a servant of God, a drug baron hiding under the banner of Church to perpetrate the illicit trade. From reports, he has been into drug trafficking for a long time and had mastered the art of dribbling security personels on his trail. He is adept at evading arrest. This he perfectly did by playing hide and seek games with the the NDLEA operatives. But there is always a day for the thief, a day of reckoning.And his day eventually came!

His claim of being a prophet makes his links to drugs more curious and disquieting. Who knows how many “prophets” like himself he has mentored or is mentoring in drug pushing? Who knows the “prophecies” he has been giving to fellow “prophets”, comrades in drug trafficking?

According to NDLEA press release signed by the spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi, the drug baron, Prophet Adefolusho Aanu Olasele (alias Abbas Ajakaiye) is the founder and General Overseer of The Turn of Mercy Church located at Okun Ajah, Ogombo road, Lekki area of Lagos.He was nabbed for masterminding multiple illicit drug shipments into Nigeria.

His involvement in drug trafficking raises a lot of questions. Firstly, is he or his church part of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN? If yes, does it mean that CAN does not carry out oversight functions over the activities of its members? Secondly, How was this “Prophet” able to mask his nefarious activities all these years? Who are his collaborators and enablers? Thirdly, is it not high time CAN began to screen and scrutinise the character and integrity of so-called pastors and GOs before they are allowed to own or operate a church?

In fact CAN cannot afford to be silent in the face of the arrest of “Prophet” Adefolusho Aanu Olasele. His involvement in drug trafficking and subsequent arrest are big stains on the church, the body of Christ. CAN must speak up, it must either own him or disown him!!

The arrested drug baron cum “prophet” is one of the false prophets the Holy Bible talked about in Matthew 24:11-12: “And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

“And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold”

Regrettably, the country is already polluated with the activities of false prophets and fake pastors. A pastor was recently reported to have raped a teenager. There are also many ugly and nauseating stories about self-styled pastors and GOs sleeping with female members, wives of their members and female choristers. One is tempted to believe that these so called men of God dont commit these ignoble acts with clear eyes as can be gleaned from Olasele’s case.It is possible that many of them are often high on hard drugs. The manner some of them huff and bounce on the pulpit and shout themselves hoarse point to one probability:They are always soaked on hard drug; they are engineered and powered by some substance! Now, was Jesus Christ shouting when He was addressing and feeding 5000 of His admirers and listeners who were hungry as record in the Bible? He wasn’t, so how is it possible that a pastors will jump, bounce and shout for hours non- stop in the name of “ministering the word” or “speaking in tongues” or “casting out demons” if something unnatural is not giving him extra strength?

The likes of “Prophet” Olasele who import and export hard drugs are responsible for the destruction of many young Nigerians today, many young people who have been destroyed by the consumption of hard drugs. According to Medical Lexicon, the effect of one of the hard drugs, Colorado, on victims are: Extreme confusion, anxiety, panic, or paranoia, fast heart rate, hallucinations or delusions, increased blood pressure, severe nausea and vomiting among other debilitating health conditions.

It is also possible that “Prophet” Olasele was already suffering from the effects of one of the drugs he trafficks which was why he could preach from morning till evening nonstop, shouting on top of his voice. Infact, Marwa boys should be applauded for their professionalism and integrity in the course of their highly dangerous duty- seizure of hard drugs namely 3,476kg Colorado, Loud, Skunk and 645,906 pills of opioids(heroin) linked to the prophet.

Hard they not seized the drugs and nab the so- called prophet, the drugs would have been distributed to maybe, other pastors and clients known only to him. I’m optimistic that thorough interrogation of Olasele will eventually unearth many sordid details of his illicit activities, including his collaborators, clients, end- receivers etc. His arrest should be an eye opener to the NDLEA investigators. It shows that drug traffickers can be found in high and low places. Ironically, a search for Olasele on google did not produce any tangile information except his arrest by the NDLEA operatives aka Marva boys.This speaks volumes of his personality, his church. Nothing is alone about his state of origin, marital status, his church and his clerical activities. This reinforces the believe that Olasele is a shadowy personality running an underground drug cartel network within and outside the country.

Aside Olasele’s arrest. the recent large- scale arrests in parts of the country of persons linked to drug peddling by the Marwa boys are heartwarming given that the boys resisted bribes from the drug dealers. For example, in Lagos they recovered 32 pouches of Canadian Loud, in Nasarawa they recovered a large consignment of skunk, a strain of cannabis weighing 3,093 kilograms,in Kano they recovered 639 blocks of skunk weighing 359kg,9kg of Colorado,20,000 pills of tramadol and 200 ampoules of diazepam injection,in Gombe, the boys recovered 550, 266 pills of opioids and in Edo, 23,940 capsules of tramadol, 1,100 tablets of opioid and 400 ampoules of pentazocine injection were seized.

With the 2027 elections around the corner, NDLEA operatives who are already doing fine jobs of bursting hard drugs networks must not relent. They must ensure that the likes of “Prophet” Olasele are prevented from couriering drugs for politicians and their supporters for the purpose of altering the outcome of the elections via inducements and thuggery.

Recounting God’s mercy at 74!

Last week, August 17, I marked my 74th birthday with effusive Thanksgiving to God for His mercies and grace. My 74 years on earth have been years of ups and downs, years of pains and suffering and blessings but then with a supportive family, a man can climb any ladder and cross any rough waters or roads. That has also been part of God’s blessings to me.

Out of the 74 years, 40 years had been committed into journalism, the profession I pitched tent with after spending 10 years as a teacher in Mayflower Junior primary school, lkenne, Ogun State which was established by the Dr Tai Solarin, an educationists and columnists. I remain eternally grateful to Dr Tai Solarin for helping me publish my first article in the Tribune newspaper. I’m also super grateful to Chief Dayo Duyile who facilitated my employment in the now rested National Concord newspaper as a reporter after more training at the Times school of journalism. My first posting (beat) as a freshly baked Journalist was the Nigerian Port Authority Apapa and Tin Can Island ports also in Lagos. I must say, with thankfulness, that the posting was facilitated by Dr Doyin Abiola (now late )whom I hold in high esteem for being my destiny helper. She, it was, who also saw to it that, I became a crime and security reporter. It was in that beat that I made my mark and success as a journalist, I can proudly say that the crime and security beat was my “destiny opener”!

As years rolled by, hazzards of the job started rearing their heads, the usual troubles journalists encounter in the cause of their work. For example, I was once arrested by the Customs personnels under Mr Atiku Abubakar( former Vice President) who was then the Customs Area Comptroller incharge of Tin Can Island port, but was later released after interrogation . Again, the Army in Enugu arrested and tortured me in 1983. The Police equally arrested me and handed me over to then Governor of the old Anambra state, the late Chief Christian C. Onoh, father of the present Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu. (To be continued)