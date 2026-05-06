Borno: Miscreants attack electricity company facility

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Suspected miscreants, believed to be angry youths, attacked a Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) facility in Borno State, heavily damaging equipment and disrupting power supply in parts of the state.

The attackers reportedly turned violent after lodging a complaint and assaulted YEDC staff at the company’s office in Biu, the second-largest town in Borno State.

YEDC Communications Officer Mrs Blessing Tunoh, in a statement issued yesterday, described the incident as an unacceptable attack on electricity infrastructure.

“The management of Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) strongly condemns the recent physical assault of its personnel and attack on its office in Biu Local Government of Borno State,” she said.

Tunoh said YEDC maintained that assault on utility personnel and the vandalisation of power infrastructure constitute criminal offences under Section 220(1) of the Electricity Act 2023.

Giving further details of the incident, she said the attackers forcefully entered the company’s office in Biu, destroyed property including service cables, computers, refrigerators, meters and other office equipment, and also burnt vehicles.

She urged customers to channel their grievances through the appropriate authorities rather than resorting to self-help through violent acts. She added that the perpetrators would be fished out and made to face the law.

Yola Electricity Distribution Company supplies electricity to customers in Borno and Adamawa states.

Residents said the attack had affected power supply in Biu and surrounding areas, as well as parts of Maiduguri.