From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Two traders from Eke Ubaheze market square in Awo-Idemili, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, were said to have been killed in an early morning explosion in the area on Tuesday, June 24.

An eyewitness who disclosed this to our correspondent said an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted in the market by some hoodlums a day before the incident, which was eventually detonated, killing two members of the market and wounding several others.

However, responding to the incident, the state spokesperson of the police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed it, although claimed only one trader was killed, disclosed that the police have cordoned off the area to avert escalating issues.

Narrating the cause of the incident, Okoye said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion occurred when Ngozi Umeh ‘F’, a middle-aged woman from Ubaheze village, stepped on a landmine suspected to have been planted by IPOB/ESN terrorists.

“She was critically injured and later confirmed dead at the hospital, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, swiftly deployed operatives of the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Tactical Teams, and personnel from Orsu and Orlu Division to cordon off the area, evacuate victims, and sweep the market vicinity for any other planted IEDs.”

So far, Okoye affirmed that the area has since been declared safe, and normal activities have resumed under enhanced security surveillance.

He added that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has been directed to commence a comprehensive investigation aimed at unmasking and apprehending the perpetrators.

Okoye said the CP has commiserated with the family of the deceased, Ngozi Umeh, and prays for the quick recovery of the injured victims.

He said he also assures the good people of Orsu LGA and Imo State at large that the Command remains resolute in its determination to root out all criminal elements threatening the peace of the state.

“Residents of Orsu and surrounding communities are urged to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, as adequate security measures have been emplaced to forestall any recurrence of such an incident,” the CP assured.