Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (retd), says the Boko Haram insurgency has been about mass killings under the guise of religious puritanism.

According to Irabor, Boko Haram was never about a religion of war but a war of evil waged by fanatics who used Islam to inflict pain, suffering, and devastation on Nigerians.

Speaking via his newly launched book titled ‘SCARS: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum’, Irabor said the insurgents carried out monstrous acts against both Nigerian Christians and Muslims.

“Nigerians and the international community must understand that Boko Haram were purveyors of anguish and torment under the cloak of religious puritanism.

“From the onset, their intention was not to defend faith but to unleash mass killings, abductions, and destruction on the populace.

“The destructions were so monumental that one could not comprehend the objectives Boko Haram intended to serve, even if they achieved the so-called caliphate they projected,” he stated.