From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced a significant victory against Boko Haram insurgents following precision airstrikes that neutralized dozens of terrorists and dismantled a key stronghold in Borno State.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Friday by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, targeted fleeing militants in Bita, a well-known insurgent enclave in Nigeria’s North-East region.

In a statement released by the Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the strike was described as one of the most impactful actions against Boko Haram in recent times.

“The Nigerian Air Force, through the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, has achieved a major operational success against Boko Haram terrorists,” the statement read. “In the early hours of today, NAF combat aircraft executed precision airstrikes on fleeing terrorists in Bita, Borno State, neutralising scores of insurgents in what has been described as one of the most decisive blows against the group in recent times.”

The nighttime mission was described as a “highly coordinated operation” that marks a critical step in degrading the operational capabilities of the insurgents undermining national security.

Following the air assault, ground troops initiated clearance and exploitation operations to secure and build on the gains achieved.

NAF reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting its citizens. “All necessary measures are being taken to ensure that terrorist elements have no safe haven anywhere within the country,” the statement concluded.