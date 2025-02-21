From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to probe the operations of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the country over allegations by United States congressman, Perry Scott that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) was used to fund Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

The House, which resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to undertake the investigation, also mandated the committee to uncover the real identities of the NGOs, their sources of funding and what they expend their funding on.

The parliament also implored the Federal Government to engage with the U.S. government through the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to obtain a formal clarification on this matter.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Inuwa Garba, calling for an investigation into allegations by Scott that USAID allegedly funded international terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

He stated that the allegations, if true, raise serious national and international concerns.

Garba noted, “Scott made this claim during the inaugural hearing of the Sub-Committee on Delivering on Government Efficiency where he claimed that ‘$697million (was spent) annually plus shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram,’ etc.”

The US congressman, while speaking at a session of the Congress’ Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE), alleged that USAID was funding terror groups.

Consequently, Garba noted that “with Boko Haram’s dominant presence in Northern Nigeria, it is safe to assume that it (Boko Haram) had significantly benefited from this funding as alleged by Scott.

“The allegation, if true, raises serious national and international security concerns and questions about external influences on Nigeria’s fight against insecurity, which has led to significant loss of lives, destruction of property and displacement of over one million citizens over the years.

“Nigeria has been battling insurgency and terrorism for over a decade, with the government committing enormous resources to counterterrorist operations while also seeking international cooperation to curb the menace.

Garba expressed concern that the allegations, if not thoroughly probed, could undermine the country’s sovereignty, compromise her security efforts, as well as diminish public confidence in the anti-terrorism war.

“Failure to unearth the truth behind this weighty claim could embolden criminal and terrorist elements, further exacerbating the insecurity challenges confronting the country,” he contended.

Lawmakers, while contributing to the motion, expressed worry over the allegations, saying there was need for proper investigation into the activities of NGOs operating in the country.

Amobi Ogah, in his intervention, noted that at the Maiduguri Airport, in Borno State, there were always about six private jets stationed by NGOs. Ogah wondered what the NGOs were always doing with private jets.

Similarly, Sada Soli, who has always been in the vanguard for the regulation of NGOs and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) operating in the country, said Scott’s allegations validates calls for a close monitoring of their activities.